Along with announcing the addition of Oregon running back transfer Byron Cardwell on Wednesday, the Bears also announced Clemson linebacker transfer Sergio Allen.

Cal hosted four priority transfer targets on campus last weekend, and so far the Golden Bears have landed two of them while looking like the clear favorite for a third.

Allen, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker originally from Fort Valley, Ga., played just 36 defensive snaps over three seasons with Clemson. He should have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He was rated a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

In addition to Allen and Cardwell, Cal looks like the favorite to land Louisiana-Monroe quarterback transfer Chandler Rogers, who also visited last weekend. The only who got away among the weekend visitors was JUCO offensive tackle Maxwell Iheanachor, who announced his commitment to Arizona State Tuesday.

The Bears also landed UNLV cornerback transfer Nohl Williams, Colorado cornerback transfer Kaylin Moore and JUCO safety Matthew Littlejohn to go with the nine high school prospects they've had committed.

Expect Cal to remain aggressive in the transfer portal.