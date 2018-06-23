Quarterback Ben Gulbranson, set to be a junior at Newbury Park next fall, committed to the Bears this evening via Twitter, after visiting the Bears earlier in the week. Gulbranson chose the Bears over offers from Arizona State and San Jose State.

Everrett Johnson has been the sole member of the 2020 class for Cal for more than four months. He isn't anymore, and he'll have someone to protect going forward.

COMMITTED🐻 I am fired up to announce my commitment to play football at University of California Berkeley! Thank you Coach Wilcox, Coach Baldwin, Coach Tuiasosopo and Cal staff for the opportunity! Go Bears! pic.twitter.com/crrPUVq6b6

Gulbranson's offer came two weeks ago, after Marques Tuiasosopo had seen him during the evaluation period in May. Gulbranson threw for Tui during a lunch period, the Cal QB coach liked what he saw, along with a 4.42 GPA, and offered the Newbury Park QB.

Read: Gulbranson Lands Cal Offer

Gulbranson still has a lot of time left to develop, considering that he hasn't started a game yet at the varsity level, after playing behind Texas signee Cameron Rising. That said, Gulbranson had some solid stats against JV competition (a 32-3 TD to INT ratio chief among them), and is poised to take over the starting role from Rising. He has a solid arm and solid mobility from his JV film, and at 6'3", 210 lbs, he's around the ideal size the Bears want in their quarterback.

It's still a ways to go before the 2020 class comes completely into focus, but Gulbranson has a lot of physical tools that can't be taught with his arm and size. His development as a first year starter will be important for the Bears going forward.