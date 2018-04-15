Much like Bluto Blutarsky once said, the attitude of the Cal coaching staff tonight is this, "Nothing is over until we decide it is!" That was obviously referring to their run on some of Arizona's top prospects, as they landed a third in Brett Johnson , a defensive tackle out of Phoenix's Desert Vista High School. Johnson also held offers from Northern Arizona and Florida Atlantic, and visited the Bears back on March 21st.

Johnson, who plays nose and defensive tackle for Desert Vista, projects as a 3-4 defensive end at the college level. He uses his low pad level effectively, developed from his time as a heavyweight wrestler. He'll join fellow Cal commit and Arizona native Braxten Croteau at defensive end under Tony Tuioti's watch, as he has a frame with plenty of space to build on.

Johnson, currently unrated by Rivals, becomes the 5th Bear in the 2018 class, and with the addition of Croteau and Ryan Puskas, recruits from the state of Arizona currently out-number in-state commits. Johnson joined the two Arizona recruits and TE Elijah Mojarro in committing this weekend.