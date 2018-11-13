On Tuesday at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will host the Hampton Pirates of the Big South conference in their regular season home opener. Cal comes into this game with an 0-1 record, losing to Yale in their previous outing in the Pac-12 China Game. Hampton comes in with a 1-1 record, defeating Mid-Atlantic Christian and losing to VCU.

On Hampton

After a strong season in the MEAC (19-15, 12-4), the Pirates are moving to the Big South conference, which is a better fit for them geographically. They are led by junior point guard Jermaine Marrow, who averaged a team-high 19.1 points per game last season to go along with 5.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Senior shooting guard Kalin Fisher is the only other returning player who scored in double figures last season, averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Judging by their previous outing against VCU, the Pirates are a very guard-oriented team, with four of their five starters 6’6” or shorter. 6’9” forwards Trevond Barnes and Austin Colbert are the only true big men who got minutes, Barnes playing 14 minutes as the starting center with Colbert playing 19 minutes off the bench. Their lack of size doesn’t mean they’ll be an easy team to beat. They have a lot of experience and Jermaine Morrow has proven himself to be a legitimate scorer at the Division I level.

When looking at the team stats, the Pirates are a decent rebounding team, averaging 40.4 rebounds per game last season for a +1.6 margin. They do a solid job at taking care of the basketball (15.2 assists and 12.9 turnovers) while getting 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game. The Pirates don’t have impressive shooting numbers from the field (44.6%) or from 3-point range (31.6%), but they make up for it by shooting 77.7% from the foul line on 21.4 attempts.

Keys to the Game

Cal has to defend much better than they did against Yale if they are to win this game. Jermaine Morrow put up 25 points against VCU and will look to have a similar type of outing against Cal. If Cal can hold Morrow below his scoring average of 19.1 points per game, they should put themselves in a good position to win. If on the flip side, Morrow scores 20+ points, Hampton could walk away with the win. In order to ensure that Morrow scores below his average, Darius McNeill and Paris Austin will need to stick to him like glue on defense. If Juhwan Harris-Dyson is available, which we’ve been told is possible, I would expect him to be the primary defender on Morrow.

While Cal’s defense was a problem against Yale, their offense was equally problematic. Paris Austin had a solid night with 18 points on 6-10 shooting from the field, but the rest of the team struggled to hit the broad side of a barn, shooting 12-49 (29%) from the field. Cal will not beat this Hampton team if Austin is once again trying to carry the load by himself. Sophomores Darius McNeill and Justice Sueing need to be the ones to pick up the slack. McNeill averaged 11.3 points per game in his freshman year while Sueing averaged 13.8. Against Yale, they combined for 11 points on 3-22 (13.6%) shooting from the field. That is not going to get it done.

A third key to this game for Cal is ball movement. Against Yale, Cal had 6 assists and 16 turnovers, which is just plain awful. You’re not going to win many games with those numbers. A major issue for Cal against Yale and Cal State East Bay was their lack of motion on offense. Too many guys were standing around not doing anything while one guy tried to make magic happen. Wyking Jones and his staff have to find ways to create more motion on offense, even if it means running set plays. If Cal can move the ball better and create more open looks for each other, they should put themselves in a good position to win. If on the flip side they once again resort to little ball movement and lots of standing around, it’s going to be a long night at Haas Pavilion.