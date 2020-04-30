News More News
2020-04-30

Cal Hops in Race for 2021 OLB Target Keith Cooper Jr.

Trace Travers
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

There's a definite need for Cal at the outside linebacker spot in 2021 (with both Cam Goode and Tevin Paul slated to be seniors this fall), and the Bears offered another target at the position Tues...

