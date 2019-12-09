On Wednesday at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at Haas Pavilion. Cal comes into the game at 5-4 overall while Fresno State comes in at 2-6.

Last time out: Cal had a tough loss at Santa Clara on Saturday, losing 71-52. Sophomore forward Guglielmo Caruso finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Santa Clara while sophomore guard Matt Bradley finished with 14 points for Cal.

RECAP: Cal gets stomped at Santa Clara

On Fresno State: Senior forward Nate Grimes (13.0 points & 9.9 rebounds) and freshman guard Jarred Hyder (12.7 points) lead the way for this Bulldogs team. Both of them form a solid one-two punch that gets it done both inside and out. The Bulldogs also have four additional players scoring 8+ points per game, so Grimes and Hyder have a solid supporting cast around them.

The Bulldogs average 71.5 points per game on 41.5% shooting from the field, 31.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 66.9% shooting from the foul line. On the glass, it’s almost a wash as they average 37.0 rebounds per game while their opponents average 37.5.

As for their opponents’ shooting numbers, they’re averaging 70.38 points per game on 40.0% shooting from the field and 30.3% shooting from 3-point range. The Bulldogs defend the field pretty well, but send their opponents to the foul line too often. Their opponents average 22.875 free throw attempts per game, shooting 76.0%.

One other thing of note is that the Bulldogs’ 2-6 record is a bit deceiving. They’ve played some quality teams like Utah State, Oregon, Saint Mary’s, and UNLV and played them tough. They should definitely see Wednesday night as a chance to get back on track.

Keys to the game: The first thing Cal needs to do is come out with energy and get off to a strong start. They need to get some shots to fall early and get into some sort of offensive groove. When you are coming off two bad losses, it’s important to establish confidence early so as to put those games in the rear view mirror. If Cal is moving the ball well, getting shots to fall, and not playing lazy defense, they should be off to the kind of start they need.

Secondly, Cal needs to win the battle on the glass. Just like Fresno State, Cal is playing their opponents to a draw on the glass. Whichever team wins the battle on the glass will have a definite edge. If Cal can be the team that comes up with more loose balls and more second chance scoring opportunities, that could make all the difference in this game.

Finally, Cal has to take better care of the ball. They turn the ball over 14.8 times per game, which is unacceptable. If they keep giving away possessions, they’ll continue to lose games. It’s a really simple key to the game, but so far, it has remained a major struggle for this young Cal team.