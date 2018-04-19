On Wednesday night, a source confirmed to GoldenBearReport.com that former UCLA assistant coach David Grace will be joining Wyking Jones’ staff at Cal. Grace is known to be one of the most well-connected recruiters in the country, starting out his career at the AAU level in 1997 before eventually taking positions at Oregon State (2008-2013) and UCLA (2013-2018).

During his time at Oregon State, Grace helped the Beavers land 4-stars Jared Cunningham and Roberto Nelson. At UCLA, he helped the Bruins land Kevon Looney, TJ Leaf, Lonzo Ball, Thomas Welsh, Aaron Holiday, Jaylen Hands, and most recently Moses Brown, Kenneth Nwuba, David Singleton, Jules Bernard and Shareef O’Neal, giving UCLA the #3 ranked recruiting class in 2018.

There have been a lot of changes to the Cal men’s basketball coaching staff recently with the additions of Marty Wilson and now David Grace. With Tim O’Toole departing for Pittsburgh and Keith Brown only serving as a temporary third assistant due to Theo Robertson’s departure, Wyking Jones has acted rather quickly in filling those holes on his staff. Jones has been eager to surround himself with knowledgeable, well-connected coaches and the hiring of Grace certainly reflects this.

While his first year as a head coach didn’t go as well as he would have liked, Wyking Jones has done a really good job of putting quality talent around him. As a result of Jones and his stellar coaching staff, Cal is bringing in the #33rd ranked recruiting class in the country with the potential to add 5-star McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown to the fold.

Chris Walker in particular has been instrumental in Cal’s recent recruiting successes, helping them land 3-star point guard Darius McNeill and 4-star small forward Jacobi Gordon. Grace should similarly be able to leverage his recruiting connections to help the Golden Bears land even more elite talent in the future and build on the strong recruiting momentum that Cal has already been building.

One of the more unique things that Grace brings to the table is his military background, which is similar to that of new Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton. Grace began his service in the Air Force at the age of 18 and stayed there for 20 years. While Cal loses a very emotional drill sergeant type of coach in Tim O’Toole, they’re sort of getting one back in the form of a 20 year Air Force veteran.

Reception to the hiring of David Grace seems to be very positive from those in the college basketball world. He brings years of experience and should be able to help Cal both on the recruiting trail and on the basketball court. Cal really couldn’t ask for a better hire.