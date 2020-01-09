Eight days after Cal men’s basketball faced Stanford at Maples Pavilion, Cal women’s basketball will get their crack at the Cardinal on Friday night at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks. Cal comes in at 8-5 overall and 0-2 in the Pac-12 while Stanford comes in at 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12 as the 5th ranked team in the country.

Last time out: Cal laid an egg on Sunday against Washington State in Berkeley, losing 96-75.

On Stanford: The Cardinal have three players scoring in double figures on average in sophomore guard Lexie Hull (13.2 points & 6.2 rebounds), junior guard Kiana Williams (12.4 points & 3.8 assists), and freshman guard Haley Jones (10.8 points & 4.4 rebounds). Together, Hull, Williams, and Jones form a really dynamic trio.

As a team, the Cardinal average 78.9 points per game on 46.5% shooting from the field, 35.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.5% shooting from the foul line. They average a +8.6 rebounding margin, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals, 5.8 blocks, and 14.2 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 58.1 points per game on 33.0% shooting from the field, 30.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.5% shooting from the foul line.

As has been in past years, defense is the calling card of this Cardinal team. They do a great job of forcing their opponents to take tough shots while also cleaning up on the glass, making it tough for teams to get second chance points. The Cardinal are unbeaten at home (9-0) and have proven themselves to be a legitimate contender to win the Pac-12 this year.

Keys to the game: If Cal wants to win this game, the first thing they have to do is get some threes to fall and catch Stanford by surprise. If Jaelyn Brown (36.1%), Jazlen Green (31.3%), Sara Anastasieska (28.3%), and Cailyn Crocker(27.0%) can catch fire a bit and get some threes to drop, that might give them the boost needed to keep this game close.

In addition to knocking down some threes, Cal needs to win the battle on the glass. Cal is averaging a +8.8 rebounding margin per game. So, statistically speaking they’re a slightly better rebounding team than Stanford. Cal needs to take advantage of this and give Stanford all they can handle on the boards. CJ West (7.6 rebounds), Evelien Lutje Schipholt (6.9 rebounds), Jaelyn Brown (6.6 rebounds), and Alaysia Styles (5.2 rebounds) have led the charge on the glass and will need to do so in this game.

Finally, Cal needs to play a clean game and cut back on the turnovers. Cal is averaging 15.3 turnovers per game, costing themselves too many possessions. In order to beat a disciplined team like Stanford, you can’t give away possessions. Cal will lose all hope of winning if they play sloppy and commit 15+ turnovers. They gotta keep the turnovers to an absolute minimum.

Return to Maples for Charmin Smith: Cal head coach Charmin Smith played at Stanford for Tara VanDerveer when she was in college. This will be her first time going up against her alma mater and former head coach as a head coach. Below are her thoughts on the matchup and what it means:

“I mean it’s always fun being back in Maples. I mean it’s always fun playing against Stanford. Coaching against Tara, like, I dunno, I just, I’m just like wow. We’re doing this? You know? It’s not something that I anticipated. I didn’t know that this was my career path to be the head coach of the California Golden Bears, but I’m so happy that I am and I’m so happy that I’m coaching the young women that I’m coaching. I hope Tara is proud of what I’m doing because she’s a big part, she’s a big reason why I am where I am and we’ll give it our all. I know she’s going to try to kill us and we’ll try to kill them as well.”