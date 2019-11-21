While Cal men’s basketball is battling Duke at Madison Square Garden, Cal women’s basketball will be taking on the San Diego State Aztecs in a true road game at Viejas Arena. Tipoff is set for Thursday night at 6:30 PM PST on Mountain West Live Stream. Cal comes in at 1-2 overall while San Diego State comes in at 3-2.

Last time out: Cal picked up their first win of the season on Sunday at home against UC Riverside by a final score of 84-61. Sara Anastasieska was the top scorer for Cal with 17 points.

RECAP: Cal blows past UC Riverside after strong second half

On San Diego State: The Aztecs have three players scoring in double figures on average in sophomore guard/forward Mallory Adams (12.5 points), redshirt senior guard Taylor Kalmer (12.4 points), and redshirt senior center Zayn Dornstauder (10.8 points). Sophomore guard Sophia Ramos (9.8 points) and junior guard Téa Adams (9.6 points) are almost in double figures as well. Scoring balance is definitely a major strength of this Aztecs team. Teams can’t expect to win if they just stop one player.

On the flip side, outside of those five players, the Aztecs don’t have anyone averaging over 5 points per game and it’s not like their top scorers are lighting the world on fire. So, while the Aztecs do have scoring balance, that’s not to say that they have depth. Depth is actually a weakness of this team despite having a fairly even scoring distribution.

The Aztecs are averaging 64.6 points per game on 38.0% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.0% shooting from the foul line. Their opponents are averaging 59.0 points per game on 34.6% shooting from the field and 19.1% shooting from 3-point range. On the glass, the Aztecs average a +2.4 rebounding margin per game.

Keys to the game: If Cal is going to win, they’re going to have to get Anastasieska more help. At the moment, she is the only Cal player scoring in double figures on average with her 16.3 points per game. She’s been off to a fantastic start this year, but she can’t do it all by herself. Others have to step up and help her out. If it’s the Sara Anastasieska show, odds are good Cal loses.

Similar to their men’s basketball counterparts, Cal women’s basketball is doing a great job at the foul line, shooting 76.5% from the line on the season. If they can be the team that gets to the foul line more, they should put themselves in a good position to win this game.

Lastly, Cal needs to win the hustle points. They need to be the team that grabs more rebounds, gets more steals, etc. They have some high energy players in Leilani McIntosh and Evelien Lutje Schipholt who play really hard on both ends of the floor. If those players can keep up the intensity and get others to feed off of their energy and passion, Cal should walk out with a win. All in all, these are two pretty evenly matched teams. In games like this, the team that wants it more is the team that usually wins. It sounds cliché, but it’s really true in this case.