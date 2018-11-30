On Saturday at 7:00 PM PST on ESPNU, Cal men’s basketball will face off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels in Moraga. This game is part of a three-game series between the two schools that will span over three seasons. Cal faced Saint Mary’s last season in Berkeley to open up the series and after playing in Moraga this year, the two schools will face off again next year in Berkeley. Saint Mary’s won the first game of the series 74-63.

Last time out: On Monday night, Cal defeated Santa Clara 78-66 behind stellar performances from sophomore guard Juhwan Harris-Dyson and freshman guard Matt Bradley, both of whom scored 15 points. It was Cal’s second win of the season, improving their record to 2-3.

On Saint Mary’s: The Gaels come into this game at 3-4, losing four straight games to Utah State, #15 Mississippi State, Harvard, and UC-Irvine. With a 2-3 Cal team coming to town, they will be eager to get back on the right track and pick up a much-needed win.

Junior guard Jordan Ford leads the Gaels, averaging 23.1 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field, 30.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 86.5% shooting from the foul line. Ford has been a very consistent scorer this season, scoring 23+ points in five of his seven games played. In two of those games, he scored 35 and 30 points.

To give Ford some support is redshirt sophomore forward Malik Fitts, who is averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game on 44.6% shooting from the field, 37.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 76.2% shooting from the foul line. What makes Fitts a dangerous player is his ability to serve as a stretch forward. His 37.5% shooting from 3-point range comes on more than 4 attempts per game, so it’s more than just a spice.

The main weakness of this Gaels team is their lack of depth. Outside of Ford and Fitts, no one else on their team is scoring in double figures, putting a lot of pressure on those two guys to carry the load. On top of that, Randy Bennett is running a seven man rotation, so things really are as thin as they appear at first glance.

The Gaels are averaging 73.57 points per game while giving up 68.71 points per game. They have a narrow +0.4 rebounding margin and do a solid job at the foul line, shooting 74.5% on nearly 20 attempts per game. They’re not really good at one particular thing, but there’s also not an area where they really struggle, either.

Keys to the game: When comparing Cal to Saint Mary’s, the first thing that jumps out is how much more balanced Cal’s scoring attack is. While Cal doesn’t have anyone scoring over 16 points per game, they do have five players scoring in double figures: Paris Austin (15.6 points), Justice Sueing (12.0 points), Matt Bradley (10.8 points), Andre Kelly (10.8 points), and Darius McNeill (10.2 points). If Cal wants to give Saint Mary’s serious problems, they need to start with getting everyone involved and getting more players scoring in double figures.

On Monday, Cal scored 29 points off of Santa Clara’s 22 turnovers, really thriving in the transition. Matt Bradley and Juhwan Harris-Dyson in particular were responsible for Cal’s success in this department, combining for 30 points and 5 steals. Saint Mary’s averages just 8.57 turnovers per game, taking really good care of the basketball. If Cal can get Saint Mary’s to turn the ball over more often than they usually do and get things going in the transition, that would be huge.

A final key to this game for Cal is to win the battle on the perimeter. If Justice Sueing, Darius McNeill, and even Connor Vanover can connect on some threes at a good clip, that will really free things up inside. Cal has the ability to make teams pay with their 3-point shooting and when they do, the offense flows much better. Cal of course can’t win this game by just trading baskets on the perimeter. They need to defend as well. If they can guard the perimeter well and not allow Saint Mary’s to get comfortable from beyond the arc, they should be able to protect the paint and give themselves a chance to push the ball in transition.