With the announcement of the final College Football Rankings, Cal has been slotted into the Cheez-it Bowl in Phoenix, on December 26th. Cal will take on TCU, coming in as the 7th place team in the Pac-12 this year

This isn't the first time the Bears have gone to this Bowl, as they went in 2003 under Jeff Tedford when it was the Insight Bowl (a 52-49 win over Virginia Tech) and in 1990 under Bruce Snyder when it was the Copper Bowl (a 17-15 over Wyoming).

TCU comes in 6-6 (4-5 in conference) in somewhat of a down year under head coach Gary Patterson. They come in with a couple solid wins, notably against a much improved Iowa State squad and a 30 point beatdown of Sonny Dykes and SMU, but also struggled against the powerhouses of the Big-12 in Oklahoma and Texas, along with losing to Kansas.

In all, it's a bit of a teaser for a game to come in two years, as Cal and TCU have a two game series set to start in 2020.

Who: Cal vs. TCU

When: December 26th, 6 PM Pacific

TV: ESPN

Location: Chase Field