Cal reintroduced the fullback position to their offense earlier this year, and they're making moves to bolster the position. Drew Schlegel, formerly at Kentucky, announced his intention to graduate transfer to Cal, as he earned a degree in finance from Kentucky in May. A former walk-on in Lexington, Schlegel will be on scholarship as a fullback in Berkeley.

I’d like to thank everyone at UK for what they’ve done for me over the past 4 years, especially @vincemarrow for giving me the opportunity to make a name for myself. With that being said, I’ll be grad transferring to CAL-Berkeley for my final season! #GoBears #IC3 pic.twitter.com/4t9edatRGq

Per Pro Football Focus, Schlegel has mainly played on special teams throughout his time at Kentucky, totaling 366 reps on the core four special teams units (punt, punt block and return, kickoff, kick return) as opposed to the 66 he spent on the offensive side of the ball over the previous two years. He split his time between playing a H-back/inline TE role and lining up in the backfield in 2019, mainly being used as a blocker in Kentucky's run-heavy scheme.

From Cal's release:

"Drew will have the opportunity to help us both on offense and special teams, and he will be a great fit at Cal academically and socially," Justin Wilcox said. "He will also embrace the role of being a good teammate. We're happy to have him on board."

Schlegel adds another fullback to a position that only had Zach Angelillo manning the spot prior to his transfer. Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave has wanted to utilize the fullback position going forward, and Schlegel's addition helps to solidify the position for whenever the Bears play football again. Schlegel joins fellow grad transfer Bradrick Shaw in transferring into Cal's backfield.