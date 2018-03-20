Via Twitter, Cal guard Don Coleman announced his intent to transfer from Cal. Coleman, who transferred to Cal in 2016, from Lawson State CC in Birmingham, Alabama, and will be looking for a new school in 2018.

Coleman started 22 games this season for Cal, playing in 30 total, as he led the Bears in scoring. He averaged 14.2 points per game, along with 2.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 steals per game and 1.9 assists per game on 32.8% shooting (24.3% from 3).

Coleman, a native of Augusta, Georgia, had his career high in Cal's Maui Invitational loss to Wichita State, putting up 35 points in the effort, as he scored 30 points in three straight games to open the 2017-18 campaign.

While Coleman took the most shots of anyone on Cal's roster during the 2017-18 season, he also led the team in steals and probably dove for more loose balls than any other person on the team. His transfer opens up another scholarship for the 2018-19 season, as Wyking Jones and the staff look to add to their recruiting class of Matt Bradley, Jacobi Gordon, and Andre Kelly.