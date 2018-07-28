Cal Goes Local with Los Gatos ILB Kyle Smith Committing
It's two in two days for the California Golden Bears, as they just landed another linebacker. This one's local, as inside linebacker Kyle Smith, from Los Gatos HS made the decision to commit to Cal, becoming the Bears' 17th commit of the 2019 cycle. Smith picked the Bears over offers from Oregon and Nebraska among others, as inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon was his primary recruiter.
What does Smith bring to to the table? He told us what Sirmon thought when he was offered back in early June
"(Sirmon) thinks that I'm a really instinctual player," Smith noted, "that I'm a sure tackler. I think he knows that I'm a good student (just got a 1470 on the SAT), I think that's something you need as an inside linebacker, the quarterback of the defense."
I’d like to thank all the coaches who have recruited me up until this point, but I’ve made my decision to commit to the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY!!! GO BEARS!!! pic.twitter.com/csBeAuQ6DH— Kyle Smith (@kylessmithh) July 29, 2018
In that vein, Smith really is a tackler, much like his future inside linebacker counterpart, Blake Antzoulatos. He made 193 tackles during 2017, along with 10 TDs from the fullback spot, and he appears to be a player that invites contact. What may be more intriguing for the Bears is ability to get off of blocks, being 6'3" and 220 lbs, and making tackles either at the line or behind the line of scrimmage.
Smith visited near the end of June, and being nearby, he's had the chance to visit as much as he wants, and being local means that his parents will be up to see more games. He was able to play with current Cal walk-on TE Jake Tonges as well during his high school days. He also joins Antzoulatos and Ryan Puskas at the inside linebacker spot in the 2019 class.