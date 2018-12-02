On Saturday night, Cal men’s basketball lost to Saint Mary’s at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga by a final score of 84-71. Redshirt sophomore power forward Malik Fitts led the way for the Gaels with 19 points and 7 rebounds on 7-10 shooting from the field, while Justice Sueing (16 points) and Matt Bradley (15 points) scored in double figures for the Golden Bears. Saint Mary’s improves to 4-4 overall while Cal falls to 2-4.

“I think tonight what happened was we really made an effort to focus on Jordan Ford and Fitts and if you could say role guys, stepped up for them tonight,” Cal head coach Wyking Jones said after the game. “Jordan Ford who is averaging over 20 points a game gets seven assists. So, they came in with a game plan that they’re going to use their secondary scorers to beat us and they did a very good job of that.”

Early on, Cal kept the game close, trailing 21-18 with 10:27 to go in the first half. Justice Sueing, Darius McNeill, and Paris Austin got in on the action early as did Connor Vanover and Juhwan Harris-Dyson. Cal didn’t commit their first turnover until there was 9:46 to go in the half, playing a pretty clean game.

During the latter 10 minutes of the first half, that’s when the wheels started to come off for Cal. Saint Mary’s outscored Cal 24-12 the rest of the way, taking a 45-30 lead into halftime. Malik Fitts had 10 points and 3 rebounds in the first half, doing a good job of finding a rhythm early. Redshirt junior guard Tanner Krebs had 11 points in the first half as well for the Gaels on 3-5 shooting from the field. Cal in contrast had zero players scoring in double figures.

“They went on their little run where we were having trouble identifying people on the wing for threes, I think Krebs went off, had two or three in a row,” Justice Sueing said. “But as soon as that happened, like I said earlier, it’s hard to dig ourselves out of a hole, especially at Saint Mary’s on their home floor.”

During the second half, it was more of the same. Saint Mary’s continued to move the ball well to find open shooters, finishing with 13 three-pointers made on 25 attempts. Everyone seemed to get in on the action with 4 different players scoring in double figures. Cal’s defense on the perimeter never figured out how to properly rotate to cover open shooters and they paid dearly for it.

“Yeah, that was just us,” Sueing said. “We weren’t communicating enough on defense and that’s something we have to work on these next couple of days before our next matchup. We can’t do that, especially against a team like Saint Mary’s. They really made us pay the price tonight.”

In addition to not rotating well on defense, Cal also struggled to move the ball on offense, finishing with just 6 assists and 8 turnovers. Similar to other games we’ve seen, there was a lot of isolation one-on-one basketball happening where one guy would try to take over the game by himself. While it would sometimes work in stretches (e.g. Matt Bradley), that type of basketball is not a recipe for success and Wyking Jones knows it.

“That’s a problem,” Jones said. “That’s a problem and we have to fix that, and we will fix that. Moving forward that won’t be a problem because right now it’s just too many guys going one-on-one. Too many guys trying to take guys off the bounce and trying to do it themselves and play hero ball. We shoot the ball too well to not drive and get in the lane and kick out to shooters.”

On top of Cal’s lack of good defense and ball movement, another enemy they had tonight was the crowd at McKeon Pavilion. The Gaels play in front of a really passionate fan base that gets behind their team in a big way. As soon as the Gaels started to get a couple of shots to drop and gain a little separation, they really fed off the energy of their home fans.

“It was tough,” Jones said. “They fed off of their crowd. Them coming off a four-game losing streak we knew that they would be prepared, and they would be ready tonight and they fed off the energy of their crowd. Typically, I would want us to be able to come in and silence the crowd, but we weren’t able to do that tonight.”

At the end of the day, there wasn’t much that went Cal’s way tonight. Justice Sueing got going a bit and Matt Bradley once again showed flashes of what he can be, but overall this was an ugly game for Cal. The first 10 minutes were solid, but the final 30 were a whole other story. Saint Mary’s played like the team that was hungrier and more desperate for a win and it showed in the final outcome.

“Not really, no,” Jones said when asked if there was anything that he was pleased with. “I feel like we took a step back and in the next game we got to take a step forward.”

Up next for Cal is a home game on Wednesday against San Francisco, who is currently 7-1. That game will tipoff at 8:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.