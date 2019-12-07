The Utah Utes weren’t the only Pac-12 team to lay an egg in Santa Clara this weekend. On Saturday, Cal men’s basketball fell to Santa Clara by a final score of 71-52. Sophomore forward Guglielmo Caruso led the way for Santa Clara with 16 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore guard Matt Bradley was the top performer for Cal with 14 points. Santa Clara improves to 9-2 on the season and 2-1 against the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 5-4.

“I thought we created a lot of open shots to start the game tonight,” Cal head coach Mark Fox said after the game. “And they didn’t go in and I felt like the frustration of the ball not going in the basket contributed maybe to our play on the other end because I don’t think our defense was anywhere near good enough the entire night. But certainly, I thought we started the game creating some opportunities. I thought our frustration and our immaturity probably affected our ball movement and our ability to create open looks later in the game.”

“Post play, we weren’t knocking down, feeding our guys in the post, which didn’t establish their defense,” Bradley added. “And also, our perimeter guys wasn’t hitting shots and it was just a rough day for us and we competed all the way through it, just didn’t go our way.”

This game was tight early on as Santa Clara held a 9-7 lead with 15:52 to go in the first half. Santa Clara was shooting 4-8 from the field while Cal was shooting 3-10. Kareem South had 2 assists at this point, doing a good job of creating some ball movement. With 11:38 to go in the half, Santa Clara’s lead had been shaved to one point (13-12) as Joel Brown banked in a jumper from the foul line. Caruso was up to 7 points and 4 rebounds for Santa Clara, getting whatever he wanted inside.

With 8:23 to go in the half, Santa Clara had a 19-18 lead. The game was still tight, but Caruso continued to find success as he was up to 11 points and 6 rebounds. Cal really needed to get themselves out of Guglielmo’s world. Shortly after that, Santa Clara proceeded to go on a 12-2 run, giving them a 31-20 lead with 4:52 to go until halftime. Santa Clara was shooting 12-24 (50.0%) from the field, converting on a lot of easy looks.

“I think it’s always good when we throw the ball inside,” Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek said. “I think that’s just a good basic tenant of basketball. I know in today’s basketball world, maybe it’s less popular than it used to be, but I think for our offense, not just this afternoon, anytime we could successfully throw the ball inside, good things tend to germinate from that.”

With 2:20 to go in the half, Santa Clara extended their lead to 17 points (39-22), continuing to get easy baskets inside. Cal was struggling to get anything to drop, settling for too many jumpers. Towards the end of the half, Cal was able to stop the bleeding a bit, as Santa Clara would lead 40-28 at halftime. Still, all things were going the Broncos' way as Caruso was now up to 13 points and 7 rebounds on 5-5 shooting from the field. As for Bradley, he had 8 points for Cal on an inefficient 2-9 shooting from the field. He was being forced to really work for his shots.

“The other teams also know he’s the lead guy, so he’s now running into the front line of the defense,” Fox said of Bradley. “And so, he’s going to have to learn how to be patient and really become more efficient in working to get great shots. He’s a young player, too and this is probably the first time in his college career where he’s been the lead scorer and he’s facing the focus of the defense and so he’s going to have to continue to learn how to find windows to score when he’s in that role. Because it’s harder than when you’re the third or fourth best scorer.”

“Personally, I just gotta get in the gym more,” Bradley said of his inefficient night. “I’m not knocking down the shots I usually hit and they’re getting me open. I’m getting good looks. It’s just on me as a person that needs to hit these shots and that I just can’t allow myself to get frustrated when that’s not falling, because there’s going to be games where I don’t hit every shot.”

To open up the second half, it looked like Cal might work their way back into the game. With 15:51 to go, Santa Clara held a 43-33 lead after going scoreless over the last 2:24. They hit a dry spell offensively and Cal was hoping to take advantage.

With 11:58 to go, Santa Clara had found their groove again as they were now up 53-37. Cal in contrast was starting to fall apart a bit as they had made just 1 of their last 7 shots. If they didn’t right the ship quickly, it was going to be an ugly outcome for the Golden Bears.

Rather than turning things around, things continued to go in the wrong direction for Cal as they were now down 56-39 with 10:07 to go. They were shooting 12-39 (30.8%) from the field and had just 7 assists to go along with 14 turnovers. This was not the way Cal was hoping things would go.

With 7:38 to go, Santa Clara was now up 59-43 as Cal continued their poor shooting and ball movement: 7 assists on 13-43 (30.2%) shooting from the field and 3-12 (25.0%) shooting from 3-point range.

With 3:17 to go, Santa Clara was now up 66-47 as they were shooting 8-16 (50.0%) from 3-point range. DJ Mitchell had 5 quick points of his own and was up to 13 points, doing a great job of giving Santa Clara an extra spark. In the end, Cal would lose 71-52 having shot poorly, defended poorly, and getting all-around outplayed. This was a bad loss for Cal, who was hoping to get back on track after a tough loss at San Francisco.

“I think we gotta give Santa Clara some credit,” Fox said. “The one thing is they were longer than us at every position and so it’s unusual to go into a game when every player on the other team is longer than you. I mean, we ultimately have to get bigger and longer ourselves because we’re small. But I don’t think that frustrations offensively have impacted our defense. I don’t think our defense has ever been where I want it to be or where it needs to be. And we just have a lot to learn there and right now it’s not good enough.”

“We gotta trust coach,” Bradley added. “We gotta get back in practice, every little thing matters. How we approach the games, the stuff we do off the court, we just, the guys, the captains on the team gotta make sure everybody’s locking in on what coach is doing. I think that’s going to make a big change in how the team plays.”

Despite this rough patch, Cal has to continue to trust each other and trust the process. They have a long rebuild ahead and can’t let these bad performances compound into the next game. They need to forget these two losses and look ahead to their next game.

“Oh, I didn’t anticipate, I knew we would have some rough patches,” Fox said. “This challenge is, I knew what I got into, and we’re going to have to go through the process. We’re going to have to learn some lessons, we’re going to have to grow from each one, and we’re going to have to work to get better and it’s going to take a little time and there will be a lot of bumps in the road, but if they’re committed to the process then they will get to the end of it. But, we have to learn from our mistakes, and we have to continue to try to improve.”

“Well, there’s nobody in coaching that I have more respect for than Coach Fox,” Sendek said. “He’s the kind of guy if you have a son you want him to play for him because it’s going to be about so much more than wins and losses. The young men on his team are going to have a constant example of a great role model and excellent teacher. Not just about X’s and O’s and basketball, but about life. So, he does things the right way and he represents so much of what is good about college basketball. It’s great to have him back on the sideline this year, having this opportunity at Cal, and I’ve always been a big fan and I’ll continue to be so.”

Speaking of their next game, that will take place on Wednesday at 7:00 PM PST at Haas Pavilion. Their opponent will be the Fresno State Bulldogs and the game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

“We got two losses right now in a row, I think this next game we’re going to come back even more confident,” Bradley said of moving on from these last two games. “We know we gotta get this third one and just keep moving forward…Fresno State, it’s going to be a good fight for us. They got us last year. Going into this season I mean, we’ve been looking forward to this game and I think we’re really going to compete at home. Yeah, I’m ready. We’re ready.”

Note: Cal women’s basketball won their game today at Haas Pavilion, defeating Boston University 73-62. They improve to 6-2. Jaelyn Brown (11 points), Alaysia Styles (11 points), CJ West (10 points), and Jazlen Green (10 points) led a balanced scoring attack for Cal.

Their next game will be on Saturday, December 14th against Santa Clara at Haas Pavilion. That game will tipoff at 4:30 PM PST and be the first game of a doubleheader at Haas. Cal men’s basketball will face Saint Mary’s later that night at 7:30 PM. Both of those games will air on Pac-12 Networks.