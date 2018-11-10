On Friday night (Saturday afternoon in China), Cal men’s basketball got blown out by Yale in the Pac-12 China Game by a final score of 76-59. Yale becomes the first non-Pac-12 team to win the Pac-12 China Game. Paris Austin led the way for Cal with 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists while Matt Bradley finished with 13 points. Miye Oni led the way for Yale with 16 points despite only playing 17 minutes due to foul trouble. Yale improves to 1-0 on the season while Cal falls to 0-1.

This game was close early on, with Cal taking a 9-8 lead around the mid-way point of the first half thanks to some solid play from Matt Bradley, who had a steal followed by a dunk. Yale was shooting 2-9 from the field while Cal was shooting 1-8. Both teams were playing sloppy basketball, but at least for Cal they were still in it.

However, Cal’s lead didn’t last for long as Yale went on a 12-0 run over 3 minutes to go up 20-9 with 7:28 to go in the half. Yale guard Azar Swain scored 6 points on 2-2 shooting from 3-point range during that run, helping his team gain a lead that they wouldn’t give up. Yale took a 33-21 lead into the half behind 8 points from Swain while guard Alex Copeland had 9 points of his own on 3-4 shooting from the field and 3-3 shooting from the foul line. Cal guards Matt Bradley and Paris Austin each had 8 points for Cal, but the team was shooting an abysmal 5-25 (20%) from the field.

During the second half, it was more of the same. Yale continued to extend their lead while Cal continued to fall behind. After going scoreless in the first half, Justice Sueing picked things up a bit, finishing with 9 points, but it wasn’t enough. As for Matt Bradley, after having such a strong first half, he was quiet in the second half, scoring all of his second half points in garbage time. His inability to get going in the second half really hurt Cal.

When looking at this game, what really stands out is how Cal’s offense was unable to get into any sort of rhythm. They finished with 6 assists and 16 turnovers, a testament to their lack of motion and ball movement. Wyking Jones talked about how his guys too frequently played hero ball after the exhibition and things did not improve in that regard.

As an extension of their lack of motion and ball movement is Cal’s lack of points in transition. A key to this game for Cal going in was to get things going in the transition, making their 8 transition points a real disappointment. Cal also failed to win the battle on the boards, getting out-rebounded 38-33.

Given that Yale was favored to win by just 4 points, tonight’s loss is extremely disappointing for Cal. While they are a young team, you would expect to see them put up a better performance and not struggle in such fundamental areas as ball movement, rebounding, and defensive effort. If Cal is going to bounce back and improve, they’re going to have to fix those areas. They’re also going to need to get a lot more out of sophomores Justice Sueing and Darius McNeill, who finished with 11 points combined on 3-22 shooting from the field.

Up next for Cal is a home game on Tuesday night against Hampton to kick off the Legends Classic event, which will culminate in Brooklyn, New York. That game will tipoff at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.

Post-game quotes

“Well for me, the trip besides the game obviously, we’ve had an unbelievable time on the trip. I hope that this trip has brought us closer together as a program, as a family, the times that we’ve had to bond throughout the trip. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but it’s definitely an experience that we’ll all take with us for the rest of our lives. We had a great time with each other.”-Wyking Jones on the trip to China as a whole.

“I expect James to continue to contribute with the team once he gets healthy and can help us. Right now he has an injury. He’s unable to practice, but once he gets healthy, he can help us in practice. He’s a great young man and we love having him in the program and the next step for him is just getting healthy and being able to get out and practice.”-Wyking Jones on James Zhao and what he expects him to contribute to the team.

“Yeah, just like coach said, I think this trip was a good experience for us besides the game. Just us getting to experience China, bonded as a team, and I think we definitely learned from this.” -Paris Austin on the overall experience in China.

“For me, the biggest thing about it probably was hanging out with my teammates. I’ve never been out of the country before, so being out of the country for the first time with my teammates, having fun, I made a lot of memories that I’ll have for the rest of my life. China is a beautiful place, I saw a lot of nice things at the temples, and just some things that will stick with me for the rest of my life, so that was good.” -Andre Kelly on the overall experience in China.

“I would say that I felt us going one-on-one too much, not executing the play to completion. They found a very good rhythm in sharing the ball and running their plays all the way through. We have to do a better job of that and we have to trust each other. We have to continue to trust each other more on the offensive end. Defensively, there were some breakdowns, but offensively I think it stood out more for me and we just have to continue to get better.” -Wyking Jones on their inability to get going on offense.