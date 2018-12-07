It's an interesting time for the bowl practices at Cal, being that the school is finishing up review week before finals weeks commences next Monday. It's why the Bears are doing something a little bit different this week, not only are they scheduling practices to avoid finals, they're also changing up how they practice this week

It was a developmental focus, so the high rep guys," "the Addison Ooms', the Evan Weaver's, the guys who've played the most, they had weight room, some conditioning, and focusing on their bodies with some stretching. They had a little spin class and then we had a lot of work with the developmental guys."

As it usually is with the uber-competitive Patrick Laird, the spin class turned into a competition.

"No one knew, but it was a contest for who could ride the farthest," Laird said"it came down to Ian Bunting and I, and I edged him out at the end."

"I'm pretty sure I saw him stay on the bike an extra five minutes," Evan Weaver joked, "that doesn't count. If you already won the game, we're not going to play overtime, try to win another race."

It's just another part of keeping guys healthy or allowing them to heal up in the run up to the bowl game. Specific preparation for the bowl starts next week, though coaches are watching film in transit for recruiting trips, but it's all for development of the younger guys this weekend, with development a continual big focus until the Bears head to Phoenix.

"It's an extra spring ball," Wilcox said. "We'll get, I don't know if we'll get a season's worth, but they probably had, if you were an inside linebacker, you probably had 50 11 on 11 reps, along with individuals and 7 on 7, those things add up over the next, how many days.'"

"I was talking to Chris Brown, he was pretty tired out there," Laird said about the development, "it's just him and Alex Netherda trading reps, and I was just telling him these are the days you're going to be talking about years from now and try to get better."

"It's awesome," Weaver joked, "because we break up into scout meeting and inside linebacker meetings, so they haven't been there for a few weeks, so it's awesome to seeing them come out here and see which ones have studied the playbook. They did a good job though, they really did, I was pretty impressed."

Wilcox's Contract

Justin Wilcox's contract extension was announced yesterday (more on that here), which brought some excitement out of two of his charges.

"It's awesome for me especially," Weaver said, "I've got one more year here and another five years for him, it's really good for the program, being able to see that stability, maybe we'll get paid one of these days, but it's cool as a recruit coming in, seeing that stability and a university that's fully invested in him is awesome for the future of the program."

"After two years I thought it was too soon, I think he needs another year of evaluation," Laird joked, "No, it's awesome for the program, from my perspective he's the right guy to take Cal to the highest level of college football, and I think he's done a really nice job in the last year and a half, almost two years that we've worked with him."

Wilcox reflected on what that means for the program.

"The fact that we have support in what we're doing," Wilcox said, "from the chancellor down to the athletic director, we are all fortunate to be here, we understand that. The stability in the program, with recruiting and our players, we have a good thing going, I say at all times we're a work in progress, but there's a lot of positive things here, and that's a great thing."

The other big part of the contract was a reported $600,000 boost to the assistant coach pool, as Wilcox wants to make it hard for assistants to want to leave.

"We've got such a great group of coaches and support staff, and we're all fortunate that they're here, I am and the university is, we know people are going to call and try to hire those guys, I want what's best for them and their families and their opportunity to grow in their careers and also want to help them in that way, but we also want to make it tough. My job is to create an environment where assistant coaches want to be there, to grow and learn, and to make it hard to want to leave."

What's kept Wilcox in Berkeley aside from the job not being done?

"I think the type of student athletes we have and are able to recruit, the type of people here that are supporting us, from the administration, the athletic department, Mr. Knowlton and supporters outside the program, the alumni and those type of people, appreciate what we're doing, in terms of the field and what we're doing, we're trying to get better, also the type of guys we're doing it with. Our guys aren't perfect, but the character of the team is really important, our players have really embraced that, I think that's important as well.