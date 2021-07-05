Cal Football: Unsung Heroes of Official Visits

There's a ton of attention that goes to the coaching staff of any school during a month as crazy as that, but there's also a ton of legwork that goes into making the visits as effective as they are, and the people doing the legwork don't always get attention for what they do. At Cal, it's a small batallion of people working together to put visits together.

June was a hectic time for official visits across the country, with teams looking to make up for 15 months of dead period and lost time. Cal was no stranger to this, hosting 26 official visits over the four weekends (and some during the week over the final week), putting together official visits that helped to land seven more commits during the month, with more to come.

For the most part, director of on-campus recruiting Benji Palu runs these official visit weekends for the Bears. Palu, a Bay Area native, former Cal offensive lineman, and the 'Michael Jordan of virtual visits,' (per an article in the Athletic), gets to be in his element during these visits, getting to show people in person what he's showed them during the virtual visits, with tours of the campus, facilities, and more. Palu is often one of the more recognizable points of contact in a player's recruitment at Cal, whether it's through the virtual visits or otherwise, and he deserves plenty of credit for his work.

Then come the details of a visit. One specific thing Cal has done with recruits is to have tape of a recruit interspersed with film of what the Bears do at their planned position. Some of that is cut up by coaches, but a number of graduate assistants and quality control guys put in the legwork, namely Michael Bruno, Will Heck, Ryan Conry, Ben Hawk Schrider, JaKori Ford, Zach Werlinger, and Michael Barton. The interspersing of the tape was one of the most frequent pieces to come up with recruits in discussing official visits.

"That was a big thing," defensive line commitment Nate Burrell noted, "just showing me what I do now that they currently do, as well as things I can currently fix, so when I get there, those things won't happen. That was a big part of that, caring enough to do something like that, I'm pretty sure not all schools do that."

A big piece of Cal's recruiting pitch is development both on and off the field. For the off-field portion, Joel Derechinsky, the director of academic support for the team throught the Academic Study Center. walks players and parents through what a Cal education looks like. Ron Coccimiglio, the Bears director of career development and creator of the Life After Ball program at Cal, takes recruits through the network of internships and connections that the school has to offer. Coach Coach, as he's affectionately known, has developed the LAB program to the point where it's one of Cal's standout pieces during a visit.

For on-field development, the strength staff, led by new strength coach Brian Johnson, discussed physical development, while Zac Bocian, a longtime NFL personnel staffer and Cal grad, walked recruits through a presentation on what it takes to get to the next level.

"We had Zac Bocian, the director of player personnel," offensive line target Jackson Brown said, "he did an NFL slideshow, which was really cool because he worked in the NFL for 15 years.”

The NFL angle is something the Bears have used more this year, with Bocian, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, tight ends coach Geep Chryst and director of recruiting operations Derek Haithcock (who helps with a number of the logistics involved in visits) all having spent time either coaching or in the personnel department of NFL.

The development toward the NFL isn't the only pro-related thing Cal highlighted on their visits. One small thing the Bears did was to take designs from NFL football cards and with some editing work, turned them into collectibles for recruits to take home. These came from the work of Jim Plain (director of video production), Nawa Mitchell (designer for print and digital works for the school), and Norman Mo (director of communications/operations assistant).