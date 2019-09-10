Cal Football: Tuesday Report Before North Texas
"There are no mistakes, we just have happy accidents."
Those are the words of famed painter Bob Ross, but they could easily apply to the end of Cal's 20-19 win over Washington. In setting up a field goal by Greg Thomas, Kekoa Crawford made a play, a 27 yard catch and run to set the Bears up inside the five.
"It was a little something," Beau Baldwin said chuckling, "trying to create a little rubbage, it got a little bit funky, didn't it? It worked."
It was a bit of a mistake, in the words of Chase Garbers.
"There more space to the field, so I was going to work the field side," Garbers said, "Nikko, he did indeed blow the route, but it actually kinda ended up working, it made a little pick because they were in man, Kekoa caught it, he got a bunch of YAC after that. It was a 'smash,' hitch-corner (concept) and Nikko ran a five yard out into the hitch, the ball got there first, so Kekoa didn't have time to react, he ended up running Nikko's man into the other guy."
During the play, you can see Crawford motioning at Remigio to get out of the way, but all's well that ends well.
"After that drive, there was definitely a laugh between us," Garbers said.
The sophomore QB had the honor of being inducted into the 'Pancake Club,' as he knocked down a UW DB on Marcel Dancy's second touchdown run. Said run saw Dancy bounce back to the weak-side as a UW stunt blew up the initial hole, and Garbers led the way.
"First pancake," Garbers laughed, "Marcel bounced it outside, they had a good stunt on. Marcel just bounced it weak, I wasn't expecting it, but I see Marcel running and say 'here we go.' The corner runs by and I say 'it's about time to hit somebody, finally,' just lowered my shoulder and I escorted Marcel to the end-zone."
Not a mistake, just a happy accident, that led to the Bears beating Washington in back to back seasons for the first time since 2005-06
Assorted Thoughts and Notes
This week got a little personal for Garbers. His younger brother Ethan is committed to the Huskies in the 2020 class, was up in Seattle for a visit, and had been rooting against his brother. But like many things in life, the older brother had the last laugh.
"He was at the game, but he didn't make it all the way through," Garbers said, "right when we got in the locker room (after the game), I had to send a text."
On Henry Bazakas
This was the first real action for Henry Bazakas, who had played in blowouts, but never extended action. That was until the fifth-year senior and Berkeley native (son of Cal graduates and lifelong Cal fan) came in and played every play after the second drive of the game.
"It's a dream come true, always have to be ready. We had some unfortunate luck with injuries," Bazakas said, "with Gentle and Will, two of my best friends on the team, just got to have the next man up mentality."
Bazakas rebounded from two first half holding calls to have a clean second half, and may end up with the start Saturday, depending on the health of Valentino Daltoso.
Bazakas did also work with offensive lineman Mike Saffell in another way, aiding with the summer reading challenge that Saffell took over for Patrick Laird.
"Mike's one of my favorite guys on the team," Bazakas said, "being hurt at the same time really brought us closer together, we were grinding toward that same goal every day. Then the reading challenge, kind of a natural thing where he took it over, and he was like 'Henry, do you want to help me out with this,' because we were two academically motivated guys on the team. We're pretty close, I helped him with his Haas (Business School) applications, as he was trying to get into Haas and eventually did. It was a common goal, and it was fun for us, I really enjoyed the reading challenge."
Brief North Texas Talk
Cal's next opponent, North Texas, struggled against SMU in a 49-27 loss, but Baldwin is aware of the challenge that North Texas can present.
"They're talented, they've got some guys that run around," Baldwin said, "number 2 (DE LaDarius Hamilton) up front is incredibly good. Their linebackers move around good, and they ask a lot out of their corners. They're good athletes and physical, because they bring a lot of guys up to the line of scrimmage. It's better than what the outside world thinks of them."