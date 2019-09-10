"There are no mistakes, we just have happy accidents."

Those are the words of famed painter Bob Ross, but they could easily apply to the end of Cal's 20-19 win over Washington. In setting up a field goal by Greg Thomas, Kekoa Crawford made a play, a 27 yard catch and run to set the Bears up inside the five.

"It was a little something," Beau Baldwin said chuckling, "trying to create a little rubbage, it got a little bit funky, didn't it? It worked."

It was a bit of a mistake, in the words of Chase Garbers.

"There more space to the field, so I was going to work the field side," Garbers said, "Nikko, he did indeed blow the route, but it actually kinda ended up working, it made a little pick because they were in man, Kekoa caught it, he got a bunch of YAC after that. It was a 'smash,' hitch-corner (concept) and Nikko ran a five yard out into the hitch, the ball got there first, so Kekoa didn't have time to react, he ended up running Nikko's man into the other guy."

During the play, you can see Crawford motioning at Remigio to get out of the way, but all's well that ends well.

"After that drive, there was definitely a laugh between us," Garbers said.

The sophomore QB had the honor of being inducted into the 'Pancake Club,' as he knocked down a UW DB on Marcel Dancy's second touchdown run. Said run saw Dancy bounce back to the weak-side as a UW stunt blew up the initial hole, and Garbers led the way.

"First pancake," Garbers laughed, "Marcel bounced it outside, they had a good stunt on. Marcel just bounced it weak, I wasn't expecting it, but I see Marcel running and say 'here we go.' The corner runs by and I say 'it's about time to hit somebody, finally,' just lowered my shoulder and I escorted Marcel to the end-zone."

Not a mistake, just a happy accident, that led to the Bears beating Washington in back to back seasons for the first time since 2005-06