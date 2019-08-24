Walker, Tonges, and Schrider, all Bay Area natives, made the depth chart today (Walker as a starter at WR, Tonges as the third string TE, and Schrider as a backup at OLB)

"There was some good news for a few guys, I don't want to steal their thunder," Wilcox said, "that's between me and them and I'll let them share it. I'll just tell you it wasn't the lunch menu that got them that excited."

There was a massive commotion to end practice Saturday, with yelling, guys being tackled and everything that comes with the earning of a scholarship by a walk-on. Justin Wilcox played coy when asked about it.

Congrats to @RDub_3 , @schrider_hawk and Jake Tonges for EARNING their schollies! The walk-on tradition continues. 1 week until their ballin’ in Memorial. 🐻

Walker, formerly a running back and quarterback at nearby San Leandro HS, caught his first career pass at USC last season, and has been with the first team all of fall camp in the leadup to earning a scholarship. He changed numbers to 21 from 38, partially as a tribute to Keenan Allen.

"They gave me the option to change my number," Walker said, "I didn’t really want to be a receiver playing with 38, I made it work, but 21, especially since Keenan Allen was here. First game UC Davis (for Keenan at Cal), first game (of 2019) UC Davis, so there’s that connection, thought it was a nice number to have."

Tonges, from Los Gatos HS (along with linebackers Colt Doughty and Kyle Smith) played a ton throughout spring and fall camp, taking reps when McCallan Castles got dinged up in the spring and when Gavin Reinwald got dinged up in the fall. Tonges will come in for the Bears in bigger sets, as he's able to attach to the line or play an H-Back role.

Schrider, a grad transfer from UT-Chatanooga and a Berkeley native (played at St. Mary's College HS in Berkeley), played a lot in fall camp as Cam Goode recovered from a hamstring issue. He's noted that coming back home, a walk-on opportunity he turned down scholarships for, was one he couldn't pass up.

"I feel each day when I'm walking up the steps, this is truly and it sounds cliche, this is truly a dream come true," Schrider told Golden Bear Report last Sunday, "walking in Memorial when I was sitting in the stands, trying to get high-fives and gloves from the players. Now I'm getting to walk on to the field, to see my family, my younger family members coming to practice and stuff like that."

With a week to go until game one, Wilcox looked at this as a way to show the three Bears had earned it.

"Sometimes I feel it becomes a show of 'look what we did for them,'" Wilcox said, "they've earned it, they've done it. I didn't give them anything, they've earned it."