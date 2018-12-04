Cal Football's 2019 Schedule is Set
The Pac-12 has released their schedules for the 2019 season, and the Bears officially know who they'll be playing when next year. Cal already announced non-conference games against UC Davis, North Texas and at Ole Miss beforehand.
August 31st: vs. UC Davis
September 7th: at Washington
September 14th: vs. North Texas
September 21st: at Ole Miss
September 27th (Friday): vs. Arizona State
October 5th: at Oregon
October 12th: BYE
October 19th: vs. Oregon State
October 26th: at Utah
November 2nd: BYE
November 9th: vs. Washington State
November 16th: vs. USC
November 23rd: at Stanford
November 30th: at UCLA
Cal has two bye weeks next year, and their first non-Saturday game since the Friday the 13th game against Washington State in 2017. Cal also gets two different Pac-12 teams in Arizona State and Utah to face, having not played them since 2016.
Unlike 2018, 2019 has six home games as opposed to seven from this year,as they have the return bout of their home and home with Ole Miss, and the first of a four game series with the North Texas Mean Green. The Bears also get to matchup with their fellow Nor-Cal UC in Davis for the first time since 2010 (a 52-3 Cal win).
The two bye weeks have been put in to ensure that no team plays more than eight consecutive games, and the Pac-12 has made sure the road team in Friday night games gets a home game the preceding Saturday, while those playing in Thursday games have a bye the week before.
⚠️The 2019 Schedule is here! ⚠️— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 4, 2018
🔗 » https://t.co/kkxCwKbGxa pic.twitter.com/kL3RvkgKNM