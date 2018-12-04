The Pac-12 has released their schedules for the 2019 season, and the Bears officially know who they'll be playing when next year. Cal already announced non-conference games against UC Davis, North Texas and at Ole Miss beforehand.

August 31st: vs. UC Davis

September 7th: at Washington

September 14th: vs. North Texas

September 21st: at Ole Miss

September 27th (Friday): vs. Arizona State

October 5th: at Oregon

October 12th: BYE

October 19th: vs. Oregon State

October 26th: at Utah

November 2nd: BYE

November 9th: vs. Washington State

November 16th: vs. USC

November 23rd: at Stanford

November 30th: at UCLA

Cal has two bye weeks next year, and their first non-Saturday game since the Friday the 13th game against Washington State in 2017. Cal also gets two different Pac-12 teams in Arizona State and Utah to face, having not played them since 2016.

Unlike 2018, 2019 has six home games as opposed to seven from this year,as they have the return bout of their home and home with Ole Miss, and the first of a four game series with the North Texas Mean Green. The Bears also get to matchup with their fellow Nor-Cal UC in Davis for the first time since 2010 (a 52-3 Cal win).

The two bye weeks have been put in to ensure that no team plays more than eight consecutive games, and the Pac-12 has made sure the road team in Friday night games gets a home game the preceding Saturday, while those playing in Thursday games have a bye the week before.