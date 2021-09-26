Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post-Week Four

With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year, in the wake of Cal's 31-24 loss to Washington. Previous Weeks: Week One | Week Two | Week Three



Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 4 games played Marqez Bimage - 4 games played Trevon Clark - 4 games played Hicks started, while Clark and Bimage played big roles, with Bimage recovering a fumble and getting a tackle for loss, while Hicks had seven tackles, a TFL and a forced fumble. Clark had three receptions for 40 yards. Nico Ramos - 0 games played Ryan Glover - 0 games played

Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 4 games played Christopher Brooks - 4 games played Remigio and Brooks both played for the Bears, neither started, as Remigio had four receptions for 33 yards before going down after a punt return. Brooks had one carry for 9 yards for the Bears on the evening Jamieson Sheahan - 4 games played Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. Sami Nazzal - 0 games played Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played Neither Nazzal nor Maldonado has played yet, as Maldonado was not dressed to play.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 4 games played Ray Woodie III - 4 games played Braxten Croteau - 4 games played Mettauer and Croteau got starts for the Bears, while Woodie played on special teams. Croteau finished with four tackles on the evening. Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 4 games played Justin Richard Baker - 4 games played Aidan Lee - 4 games played Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played Zach Johnson - 0 games played Collin Gamble - 4 games played Dejuan Butler - 0 games played Chris Street - 4 games played Damien Moore - 4 games played Trey Paster - 1 game played Isaiah Young - 0 games played Ashton Stredick - 1 game played Grant Daley - 0 games played Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played Jake Muller - 1 game played Mo Iosefa - 4 games played Andy Alfieri - 0 games played Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played Colin Hamilton - 0 games played Colin Moroney - 0 games played Jaedon Roberts - 4 games played Everett Johnson - 0 games played Ender Aguilar - 0 games played Mason Mangum - 1 game played Ricky Correia - 3 games played Carter Lynch - 0 games played Tommy Christakos - 3 games played Ethan Saunders - 4 games played Evan McLurkin - 0 games played Of this group, Iosefa, Gamble and Moore got starts, while the likes of Saunders, Christakos, Roberts, Street, Lee, Baker, and Hunter all played. Iosefa had 5 tackles, Gamble had 2 tackles and a PBU, and Moore had 18 carries for 67 yards along with 3 receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. Hunter played a bunch for the Bears, with 6 receptions for 77 yards, while Saunders had his first sack and forced fumble. Baker had a key block on Moore's touchdown catch.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 4 games played Keleki Latu - 4 game played Mavin Anderson - 1 game played Akili Calhoun - 0 games played Derek Wilkins - 0 games played Kai Millner - 0 games played Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played Hunter Barth - 0 games played Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played Trond Grizzell - 0 games played Femi Oladejo - 3 game played McKyle So'oto - 0 games played Jake Arguello - 0 games played Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played Ryan Lange - 0 games played Bastian Swinney - 0 games played Jermaine Terry II - 3 game played Myles Williams - 0 games played Hearns again got the start for the Bears, and he did allow a touchdown reception off play-action, but finished with three tackles, while Femi Oladejo had two tackles for the Bears. Keleki Latu was targeted on a 4th quarter goal to go play on a scramble drill by Chase Garbers (an incomplete pass), while Terry came in on offense for a handful of plays.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt