 Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post-Week Four
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 19:12:55 -0500') }} football

Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post Week Four

With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year, in the wake of Cal's 31-24 loss to Washington.

Previous Weeks: Week One | Week Two | Week Three

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 4 games played

Marqez Bimage - 4 games played

Trevon Clark - 4 games played

Hicks started, while Clark and Bimage played big roles, with Bimage recovering a fumble and getting a tackle for loss, while Hicks had seven tackles, a TFL and a forced fumble. Clark had three receptions for 40 yards.

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 0 games played

Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 4 games played

Christopher Brooks - 4 games played

Remigio and Brooks both played for the Bears, neither started, as Remigio had four receptions for 33 yards before going down after a punt return. Brooks had one carry for 9 yards for the Bears on the evening

Jamieson Sheahan - 4 games played

Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility.

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played

Neither Nazzal nor Maldonado has played yet, as Maldonado was not dressed to play.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 4 games played

Ray Woodie III - 4 games played

Braxten Croteau - 4 games played

Mettauer and Croteau got starts for the Bears, while Woodie played on special teams. Croteau finished with four tackles on the evening.

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 4 games played

Justin Richard Baker - 4 games played

Aidan Lee - 4 games played

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Collin Gamble - 4 games played

Dejuan Butler - 0 games played

Chris Street - 4 games played

Damien Moore - 4 games played

Trey Paster - 1 game played

Isaiah Young - 0 games played

Ashton Stredick - 1 game played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 1 game played

Mo Iosefa - 4 games played

Andy Alfieri - 0 games played

Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 4 games played

Everett Johnson - 0 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 1 game played

Ricky Correia - 3 games played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Tommy Christakos - 3 games played

Ethan Saunders - 4 games played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

Of this group, Iosefa, Gamble and Moore got starts, while the likes of Saunders, Christakos, Roberts, Street, Lee, Baker, and Hunter all played. Iosefa had 5 tackles, Gamble had 2 tackles and a PBU, and Moore had 18 carries for 67 yards along with 3 receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. Hunter played a bunch for the Bears, with 6 receptions for 77 yards, while Saunders had his first sack and forced fumble. Baker had a key block on Moore's touchdown catch.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 4 games played

Keleki Latu - 4 game played

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 0 games played

Derek Wilkins - 0 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played

Hunter Barth - 0 games played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

Femi Oladejo - 3 game played

McKyle So'oto - 0 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 0 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 3 game played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

Hearns again got the start for the Bears, and he did allow a touchdown reception off play-action, but finished with three tackles, while Femi Oladejo had two tackles for the Bears. Keleki Latu was targeted on a 4th quarter goal to go play on a scramble drill by Chase Garbers (an incomplete pass), while Terry came in on offense for a handful of plays.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

