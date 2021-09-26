Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post Week Four
With the recent advent of the four-game redshirt rule, any member of the roster can play in four games and redshirt, if they haven't already. This applies mainly to the true freshman class in most years, but in 2021, with multiple players getting an extra year of eligibility. We're tracking every player who still has the ability to redshirt throughout the year, in the wake of Cal's 31-24 loss to Washington.
Super Seniors
Elijah Hicks - 4 games played
Marqez Bimage - 4 games played
Trevon Clark - 4 games played
Hicks started, while Clark and Bimage played big roles, with Bimage recovering a fumble and getting a tackle for loss, while Hicks had seven tackles, a TFL and a forced fumble. Clark had three receptions for 40 yards.
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 0 games played
Seniors
Nikko Remigio - 4 games played
Christopher Brooks - 4 games played
Remigio and Brooks both played for the Bears, neither started, as Remigio had four receptions for 33 yards before going down after a punt return. Brooks had one carry for 9 yards for the Bears on the evening
Jamieson Sheahan - 4 games played
Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility.
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played
Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played
Neither Nazzal nor Maldonado has played yet, as Maldonado was not dressed to play.
Juniors
McKade Mettauer - 4 games played
Ray Woodie III - 4 games played
Braxten Croteau - 4 games played
Mettauer and Croteau got starts for the Bears, while Woodie played on special teams. Croteau finished with four tackles on the evening.
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Sophomores
Jeremiah Hunter - 4 games played
Justin Richard Baker - 4 games played
Aidan Lee - 4 games played
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Collin Gamble - 4 games played
Dejuan Butler - 0 games played
Chris Street - 4 games played
Damien Moore - 4 games played
Trey Paster - 1 game played
Isaiah Young - 0 games played
Ashton Stredick - 1 game played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 1 game played
Mo Iosefa - 4 games played
Andy Alfieri - 0 games played
Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 4 games played
Everett Johnson - 0 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 1 game played
Ricky Correia - 3 games played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Tommy Christakos - 3 games played
Ethan Saunders - 4 games played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
Of this group, Iosefa, Gamble and Moore got starts, while the likes of Saunders, Christakos, Roberts, Street, Lee, Baker, and Hunter all played. Iosefa had 5 tackles, Gamble had 2 tackles and a PBU, and Moore had 18 carries for 67 yards along with 3 receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. Hunter played a bunch for the Bears, with 6 receptions for 77 yards, while Saunders had his first sack and forced fumble. Baker had a key block on Moore's touchdown catch.
Freshmen
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 4 games played
Keleki Latu - 4 game played
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 0 games played
Derek Wilkins - 0 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played
Hunter Barth - 0 games played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
Femi Oladejo - 3 game played
McKyle So'oto - 0 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 0 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 3 game played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
Hearns again got the start for the Bears, and he did allow a touchdown reception off play-action, but finished with three tackles, while Femi Oladejo had two tackles for the Bears. Keleki Latu was targeted on a 4th quarter goal to go play on a scramble drill by Chase Garbers (an incomplete pass), while Terry came in on offense for a handful of plays.
Out for the Year, Will Redshirt
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard