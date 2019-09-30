With the four game redshirt rule in effect, Cal can have guys of any class play up to four games and redshirt. It's something the Bears did last year with Marcel Dancy (who got hurt early) and Gavin Reinwald (had enough depth to redshirt him and have him bulk up). It's something that will help Will Craig, who was ruled out for the year after 1 game.

With that, here's a look at every player on the Cal roster who could ostensibly redshirt this year. This list will be updated weekly to reflect who could still redshirt by the end of the year, with those going over the five game threshold being dropped.

*-denotes a walk-on

Who Cannot Redshirt

Seniors

ILB Evan Weaver - 5 games

WR Jordan Duncan - 5 games

Juniors

CB Elijah Hicks - 5 games

WR Jeremiah Hawkins - 5 games

OL Mike Saffell - 5 games

WR Trevon Clark - 5 games

Sophomores

WR Nikko Remigio - 5 games

OLB Joseph Ogunbanjo - 5 games

RB Chris Brown Jr. - 5 games

Freshmen

DL Brett Johnson - 5 games

DL/OLB Braxten Croteau - 5 games

WR Makai Polk - 5 games

OL McKade Mettauer - 5 games

Who Can Still Redshirt

Seniors

DB Traveon Beck - 4 games

DB Josh Drayden - 3 games

ILB Colt Doughty - 3 games

Nickel Deon White - 1 game

Juniors

DB - D'Shawn Hopkins* - 0 games

Sophomores

DL Aaron Maldonado - 1 game

Freshmen

S Craig Woodson - 4 game

CB Jaylen Martin - 1 game

OLB Curley Young Jr. - 0 games

QB Spencer Brasch - 0 games

RB DeCarlos Brooks - 0 games

CB Erik Harutyunyan* - 0 games

CB Miles Williams - 0 games

LS JJ Lindsay* - 0 games

OLB Myles Jernigan - 0 games

CB Tarik Glenn Jr.* - 0 games

K Nick Lopez* - 0 games

OLB Orin Patu - 0 games

ILB Kyle Smith - 0 games

ILB Blake Antzoulatos - 0 games

ILB Ryan Puskas - 0 games

OL Brian Driscoll - 0 games

ILB Alex Murray* - 0 games

OL Brayden Rohme - 0 games

OL Cal Frank* - 0 games

TE Elijah Mojarro - 0 games

WR Chris Rogers* - 0 games

WR Jared Staub* - 0 games

WR Lucas Allen* - 0 games

DL Gunnar Rask* - 0 games

DL Ben Coleman - 0 games

Will Redshirt due to Injury

OL Will Craig - 1 game played (lower body injury)