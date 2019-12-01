Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post-Week 14
With the four game redshirt rule in effect, Cal can have guys of any class play up to four games and redshirt. It's something the Bears did last year with Marcel Dancy (who got hurt early) and Gavin Reinwald (had enough depth to redshirt him and have him bulk up). It's something that will help Will Craig, who was ruled out for the year after 1 game.
With that, here's a look at every player on the Cal roster who could ostensibly redshirt this year. This list will be updated weekly to reflect who could still redshirt by the end of the year, with those going over the five game threshold being dropped.
In the aftermath of this game, every Cal player who hasn't played in a game and has the ability to redshirt will, as the Bears have four games maximum left to play in this season
*-denotes a walk-on
Who Cannot Redshirt
Seniors
ILB Evan Weaver - 12 games
WR Jordan Duncan - 12 games
ILB Colt Doughty - 10 games
DB Traveon Beck - 9 games
Juniors
CB Elijah Hicks - 12 games
WR Trevon Clark - 12 games
WR Jeremiah Hawkins - 7 games
OL Mike Saffell - 10 games
Sophomores
RB Chris Brown Jr. - 12 games
WR Nikko Remigio - 11 games
OLB Joseph Ogunbanjo - 7 games
DL Aaron Maldonado - 7 games
Freshmen
DL Brett Johnson - 12 games
DL/OLB Braxten Croteau - 12 games
WR Makai Polk - 12 games
OL McKade Mettauer - 12 games
Who Can Still Redshirt
Seniors
DB D'Shawn Hopkins* - 0 games
Freshmen
S Craig Woodson - 4 games
Will Redshirt to Maintain a Year
DB Josh Drayden - 4 games
OLB Orin Patu - 3 games
ILB Ryan Puskas - 3 games
QB Spencer Brasch - 2 games
OL Brian Driscoll - 1 game
CB Jaylen Martin - 2 games
OL Brayden Rohme - 1 game
ILB Blake Antzoulatos - 2 games
OLB Curley Young Jr. - 0 games
RB DeCarlos Brooks - 0 games
CB Erik Harutyunyan* - 0 games
LS JJ Lindsay* - 0 games
CB Tarik Glenn Jr.* - 0 games
K Nick Lopez* - 0 games
ILB Kyle Smith - 0 games
ILB Alex Murray* - 0 games
OL Cal Frank* - 0 games
TE Elijah Mojarro - 0 games
WR Chris Rogers* - 0 games
WR Jared Staub* - 0 games
WR Lucas Allen* - 0 games
DL Gunnar Rask* - 0 games
OL Ben Coleman - 0 games
Will Redshirt due to Injury
OL Will Craig - 1 game played (lower body injury)
CB Miles Williams - 0 games (upper body injury)
OLB Myles Jernigan - 0 games (upper body injury)