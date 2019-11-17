With the four game redshirt rule in effect, Cal can have guys of any class play up to four games and redshirt. It's something the Bears did last year with Marcel Dancy (who got hurt early) and Gavin Reinwald (had enough depth to redshirt him and have him bulk up). It's something that will help Will Craig, who was ruled out for the year after 1 game.

With that, here's a look at every player on the Cal roster who could ostensibly redshirt this year. This list will be updated weekly to reflect who could still redshirt by the end of the year, with those going over the five game threshold being dropped.

In the aftermath of this game, every Cal player who hasn't played in a game and has the ability to redshirt will, as the Bears have four games maximum left to play in this season

*-denotes a walk-on

Who Cannot Redshirt

Seniors

ILB Evan Weaver - 10 games

WR Jordan Duncan - 10 games

ILB Colt Doughty - 8 games

DB Traveon Beck - 7 games

Juniors

CB Elijah Hicks - 10 games

WR Trevon Clark - 10 games

WR Jeremiah Hawkins - 7 games

OL Mike Saffell - 8 games

Sophomores

RB Chris Brown Jr. - 10 games

WR Nikko Remigio - 9 games

OLB Joseph Ogunbanjo - 6 games

DL Aaron Maldonado - 5 games

Freshmen

DL Brett Johnson - 10 games

DL/OLB Braxten Croteau - 10 games

WR Makai Polk - 10 games

OL McKade Mettauer - 10 games

Who Can Still Redshirt

Seniors

Nickel Deon White - 3 games

DB D'Shawn Hopkins* - 0 games

Freshmen

S Craig Woodson - 4 games

QB Spencer Brasch - 2 games

OLB Orin Patu - 2 games

ILB Ryan Puskas - 2 games

Will Redshirt to Maintain a Year

DB Josh Drayden - 4 games

OL Brian Driscoll - 1 game

CB Jaylen Martin - 1 game

OL Brayden Rohme - 1 game

ILB Blake Antzoulatos - 1 game

OLB Curley Young Jr. - 0 games

RB DeCarlos Brooks - 0 games

CB Erik Harutyunyan* - 0 games

LS JJ Lindsay* - 0 games

CB Tarik Glenn Jr.* - 0 games

K Nick Lopez* - 0 games

ILB Kyle Smith - 0 games

ILB Alex Murray* - 0 games

OL Cal Frank* - 0 games

TE Elijah Mojarro - 0 games

WR Chris Rogers* - 0 games

WR Jared Staub* - 0 games

WR Lucas Allen* - 0 games

DL Gunnar Rask* - 0 games

OL Ben Coleman - 0 games

Will Redshirt due to Injury

OL Will Craig - 1 game played (lower body injury)

CB Miles Williams - 0 games (upper body injury)

OLB Myles Jernigan - 0 games (upper body injury)