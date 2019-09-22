Cal Football Ranks 15th in the AP Poll, 16th in Coaches Poll
As the Justin Wilcox era continues in Berkeley, the record books continue to need updating, as Cal has reached their highest mark in a decade.
For the first time since 2009, Cal ranks within the top 15 in the AP Poll, as the Bears leapt up to the 15th spot. In 2009, the Bears reached a high of 6th in the AP poll. Cal also rose to 16th in the coaches poll.
In both polls, Cal is the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team, behind only Oregon, as the Bears are the last undefeated squad in the conference.
Cal plays next against Arizona State on Friday (7:30 PM, ESPN), as the Sun Devils are coming off a 34-31 loss to Colorado. Cal has opened as 3.5 point favorites over ASU.