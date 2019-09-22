As the Justin Wilcox era continues in Berkeley, the record books continue to need updating, as Cal has reached their highest mark in a decade.

For the first time since 2009, Cal ranks within the top 15 in the AP Poll, as the Bears leapt up to the 15th spot. In 2009, the Bears reached a high of 6th in the AP poll. Cal also rose to 16th in the coaches poll.

In both polls, Cal is the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team, behind only Oregon, as the Bears are the last undefeated squad in the conference.

Cal plays next against Arizona State on Friday (7:30 PM, ESPN), as the Sun Devils are coming off a 34-31 loss to Colorado. Cal has opened as 3.5 point favorites over ASU.