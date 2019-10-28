Cal Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Utah, Defense
Cal's defense allowed over 24 points for the first time in over a year in a 35-0 loss to Utah. The defense allowed a handful of explosive plays and couldn't get off the field in 3rd down situations...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news