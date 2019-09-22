News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 15:32:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Cal Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts, Defense vs. Ole Miss

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

There's no way to mince it, Cal didn't play defense to the level where Cal fans have seen them before. Even with that, they continued their streak of holding teams to fewer than 24 points, reaching...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}