Another day, another watchlist for Evan Weaver.

Cal's inside linebacker made the Nagurski Trophy watchlist Tuesday morning, his fourth watchlist of the offseason. Weaver, who is Cal's first preseason All-American since 2009, is also up for the Butkus Award, the Bednarik Award, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Weaver returns the most tackles in the NCAA from a year ago, with 159, and will be a representative for Cal at Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood tomorrow.

Weaver Stats:

- Started all 13 games for Cal in 2018

- Played the second-most reps of any Cal defender, with 881.

- Led the team in tackles with 159, second on the team in TFLs and sacks with 9.5 and 4 respectively

- Provided the winning touchdown against Washington with a 37 yard pick-six, his first career interception

- Was a second team all-Pac 12 selection after 2018

- Per PFF, Weaver was the highest graded linebacker in the conference in 2018.