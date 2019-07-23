Cal Football: ILB Evan Weaver on Nagurski Trophy Watchlist
Another day, another watchlist for Evan Weaver.
Cal's inside linebacker made the Nagurski Trophy watchlist Tuesday morning, his fourth watchlist of the offseason. Weaver, who is Cal's first preseason All-American since 2009, is also up for the Butkus Award, the Bednarik Award, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Weaver returns the most tackles in the NCAA from a year ago, with 159, and will be a representative for Cal at Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood tomorrow.
Weaver Stats:
- Started all 13 games for Cal in 2018
- Played the second-most reps of any Cal defender, with 881.
- Led the team in tackles with 159, second on the team in TFLs and sacks with 9.5 and 4 respectively
- Provided the winning touchdown against Washington with a 37 yard pick-six, his first career interception
- Was a second team all-Pac 12 selection after 2018
- Per PFF, Weaver was the highest graded linebacker in the conference in 2018.
As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we bring you our preseason watch list, featuring 92 outstanding defensive players vying for National Defensive Player of the Year honors https://t.co/Ud41QSaZkG pic.twitter.com/FUYHPpKam6— Nagurski Trophy (@NagurskiTrophy) July 23, 2019