Evan Weaver continues to pile up more honors.

The senior inside linebacker from Spokane, WA had a performance for the ages in his home state, racking up 18 tackles (14 solo), 2 TFLs, and 1 forced fumble in leading Cal to a 20-19 win over Washington. For his performance, Weaver was selected as Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.

This is the second time Weaver has earned this award, the first also coming against Washington in 2018. Weaver also earned Walter Camp and College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week Honors.

Weaver currently sits 10th all time on Cal's career tackle list with 260, having knocked former Cal ILB Mychal Kendricks out of the top 10. Weaver also leads the country in solo tackles, and is second in total tackles (with 20 and 30 respectively).

Weaver is currently on the Bednarik, Nagurski, Lott IMPACT award, and Butkus watchlists, and earned multiple preseason all-American honors coming into 2019. He is also one of Cal's three season-long captains in 2019.