Evan Weaver trudged over to do interviews with the media Saturday, carrying a pillow under one arm. It was nap time for Weaver, as the senior has taken to getting some extra rest after practice.

"If I can get can get 25-30 minutes of a solid 'z-sesh,'" Weaver said, "that's rejuvenation right there, that's a whole 'nother me. Right now I might be in a bad mood, don't ask me nothing tough."

Weaver did get asked about his newfound captaincy though, as he, cornerback Cam Bynum, and offensive lineman Jake Curhan were elected to the spots by a team vote.

"It's awesome, such an honor to be elected by your teammates," Weaver said, "to be put on that pedestal and trusted by so many guys, it's an honor."

"We voted on team captains during our first meeting," Justin Wilcox said, "all three are well deserving, well respected by their teammates and great ambassadors for us on and off the field. Lot of guys got votes, which is great because we have strong leadership on the team, but they were the guys that took the majority."

"It's a huge vote of confidence from our teammates," Curhan said, "I was surprised a little bit because we've got so many guys that could be named captain, so many guys that are leaders, and it doesn't detract from them. We have so many leaders, we have so many leadership styles, just to be selected out of those guys is an honor, but at the same time, there's probably five other guys who could've gotten the same thing, and I wouldn't have batted an eyeball because we've got so many guys who've played a lot, lead the position groups, and do things the right way."

"It's an honor to be able to represent the team as a captain, knowing that my teammates view me as a leader and see me as a captain," Bynum said. "I'm honored to be viewed by teammates like that, because that's one of the main things I care about, how my teammates view me and my work ethic."

Cal had a few more faces in the seats as Justin Wilcox and Jim Knowlton both spoke at a season ticket holder/lapsed season ticket holder event in the Field Club beforehand.

"We had some season-ticket holders and some people that are getting back into the season ticket holder group," Wilcox said. "We just talked about how much we need them here and what we're working toward this season."

The Bears also had another coach in attendance for the morning, as a day after women's basketball coach Charmin Smith stopped by a practice, men's basketball coach Mark Fox did the same. Wilcox and Fox have gotten to know each other with being on the same 'Coaches Caravan' panels and coaching retreats that Knowlton has organized.

"I've gotten to know coach Fox pretty well in a short amount of time," Wilcox said, "he's a fantastic guy with a lot of similar core values that we share, so it's been good to get to know him. I'll answer any question about Cal and the experience here, and also ask questions, he's been a successful coach and there's a lot of shared values."

Fox also had some high praise for the Cal head coach.