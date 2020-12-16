Cal Football Early Signing Day: Class of 2021, Live Updates
It is that time of year again for Cal, as national signing day is upon us yet again. Cal is set to sign the vast majority of their 2021 class today with updates set to roll in throughout the morning and afternoon. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox will address the media at 4:30 PM to discuss all the signings on the day.
Signed at: 6:24 AM PST
Main Recruiter: Angus McClure
Projected Position at Cal: T/G
Commitment Date: February 8th, 2020
Swinney joins the Bears off playing a seven-game senior year at Edina HS in Minnesota. Swinney was a two way player for the Hornets, playing both guard and defensive tackle, and will be joining the Bears early, forgoing a senior year basketball season back home. Swinney projects as a right tackle prospect, but he could play at either guard spot as well.
✍️ 𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙑𝙀— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 16, 2020
From Minnesota to Cal, can’t wait to have his big personality and high football IQ in our locker room 🗣️
@BastianSwinney | #CalGang21 | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/IKdECwwKLW
Signed at 6:33 AM PST
Main Recruiters: Charlie Ragle, Peter Sirmon, and Marcel Yates
Projected Position at Cal: STAR/S
Commitment Date: April 23rd, 2020
Barth is the ideal STAR type safety, though where he eventually ends up will depend on his development moving forward. Barth played out of position at corner this year, showing his athleticism and ability to cover. His brother Mike was a kicker for Arizona State.
✍️ 𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙑𝙀— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 16, 2020
If you don’t see him, you will FEEL him. Big hitter from the desert making his way north 🥇
@hunter_barth_ | #CalGang21 | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/YNokXgJTgz
Signed at: 7:09 AM PST
Main Recruiter: Burl Toler
Projected Position at Cal: WR
Commitment Date: July 4th, 2020
Sturdivant is the highest rated player in the 2021 class, the most offered player in the class, and the biggest win for WR coach Burl Toler. Sturdivant has a fantastic catch radius, the ability to make plays after the catch, and the size to project as a future NFL wideout.
✍️ 𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙑𝙀— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 16, 2020
You might have seen him on ESPN a time or two already, and it won't be the last time. The perfect addition to the #CalFamily ☄️
@jmike_04 | #CalGang21 | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/Y7Vvq213Ik
Signed at: 7:20 AM
Main Recruiter: Andrew Browning
Projected Position at Cal: DE
Commitment Date: March 7th, 2020
Calhoun, another one of the Bay Area’s best, will come to the Bears early in January. The Liberty (Brentwood) defensive lineman can fit in at any of the needed defensive line positions, either defensive end spot or defensive tackle spot in the nickel defense. Calhoun has some pass rushing skills he’ll be able to utilize on the interior as well.
✍️ 𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙑𝙀— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 16, 2020
PEOPLE MOVER. Powerful. Athletic. And he’s staying in the Bay 📍
@AkiliCalhoun | #CalGang21 | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/oWCYsG5ng1