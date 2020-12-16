It is that time of year again for Cal, as national signing day is upon us yet again. Cal is set to sign the vast majority of their 2021 class today with updates set to roll in throughout the morning and afternoon. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox will address the media at 4:30 PM to discuss all the signings on the day.

Signed at: 6:24 AM PST Main Recruiter: Angus McClure Projected Position at Cal: T/G Commitment Date: February 8th, 2020 Swinney joins the Bears off playing a seven-game senior year at Edina HS in Minnesota. Swinney was a two way player for the Hornets, playing both guard and defensive tackle, and will be joining the Bears early, forgoing a senior year basketball season back home. Swinney projects as a right tackle prospect, but he could play at either guard spot as well.

Signed at 6:33 AM PST Main Recruiters: Charlie Ragle, Peter Sirmon, and Marcel Yates Projected Position at Cal: STAR/S Commitment Date: April 23rd, 2020 Barth is the ideal STAR type safety, though where he eventually ends up will depend on his development moving forward. Barth played out of position at corner this year, showing his athleticism and ability to cover. His brother Mike was a kicker for Arizona State.

Signed at: 7:09 AM PST Main Recruiter: Burl Toler Projected Position at Cal: WR Commitment Date: July 4th, 2020 Sturdivant is the highest rated player in the 2021 class, the most offered player in the class, and the biggest win for WR coach Burl Toler. Sturdivant has a fantastic catch radius, the ability to make plays after the catch, and the size to project as a future NFL wideout.

