It's that time of year again. It's Early National Signing Day, and we've got live updates coming, along with analysis being put out throughout the day, coverage of Justin Wilcox's press conference this afternoon, and a podcast to recap it all. For now, this is the live update article, where you can follow along with the newly signed Bears.

Jamieson Sheahan, Pro Kick Australia, P Committed: December 16th, 2019 Official Visit: November 13th-15th, 2019 2-star (5.4) kicker Main Recruiter: Charlie Ragle Sheahan made his commitment official Monday and his signature official this morning, becoming the first signee of the 2020 class. Sheahan, out of the ProKick Australia program, will be the third Australian to punt for Cal, joining Steven Coutts and David Lonie. Sheahan will come to the Bears a bit older than the rest of the class, having played in Australia's Victorian Football League, a second tier Aussie Rules Football league (below the AFL in Australia).

Jaedon Roberts, Avon Old Farms School, OL/DL 6’3”, 280 lbs Committed: November 18th, 2019 Official Visit: December 13th-15th, 2019 3-star (5.6) DT, 51st ranked DT, 6th ranked player in CT Main Recruiter: Andrew Browning Roberts, a native of Sausalito, had one of the quietest recruitments, as he played across the country at Avon Old Farms. Roberts started out at San Francisco's St. Ignatius before making the move to the Connecticut boarding school, where he was the team MVP playing both on the offensive and defensive lines. He could man either side of the ball for the Bears, though he may start on the defensive side early in his career, similar to 2019 signee Ben Coleman.

Aidan Lee, Desert Ridge HS, WR 6’2”, 205 lbs. Committed: July 28th, 2019 Official Visit: N/A 2-star (5.4) WR 2019 Stats: 64 receptions, 1088 yards, 10 TDs Main Recruiters: Charlie Ragle and Burl Toler Lee had a breakout year at Desert Ridge, as his squad turned to a more pass-oriented attack. Lee became one of the best receivers in Arizona's 6A division, the top level of competition in the state. Lee also impressed Rivals' analysts during the Rivals Camp Series, where he was one of the top performers among a loaded field in the Los Angeles camp earlier this year. He will be an outside receiver at Cal.

Mason Mangum, Westlake, WR 6’, 175 lbs. Committed: December 12th, 2019 Official Visit: December 7th-8th, 2019 3-star (5.5) WR 2019 Stats: 61 receptions, 957 yards, 13 TDs Main Recruiter: Burl Toler Mangum came on late after a coaching change at Arkansas changed his original plans. He's a 4.45 40 guy, can dunk a basketball, and produced for one of the top HS programs in Texas (one that produced Nick Foles and Drew Brees). Mangum projects in the slot for the Bears, though he has the size to play on the outside as well.

Ricky Correia, Central HS, NG 6’4”, 320 lbs. Committed: October 18th, 2019 Official Visit: N/A 3-star (5.5) DT 2019 Stats: 73 tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 7 sacks Main Recruiter: Andrew Browning Correia is a get at a much needed position for the Bears, a massive nose guard who occupied space for a state champion team at Central. A mass of humanity who has also played some fullback, something many will hope he does at Cal. Along with teammate Jeremiah Hunter, the Life after Ball program helped sway Correia's commitment "That was a big part of why I chose Cal, the life after football," Correia said, "there’s so many opportunities that that gives you."

Andy Alfieri, Jesuit HS, ILB 6’2” 220 lbs Committed: May 11th, 2019 Official Visit: November 13th-15th, 2019 3-star (5.5) ATH Main Recruiter: Peter Sirmon Alfieri, who had a rough year due to injury, will come to Cal as an inside linebacker, lauded for his pass rush ability. He's the second Alfieri to come down to the Bay, as Joey Alfieri played for Stanford. Alfieri's commitment to the Bears was part of a renewed push in the Pacific Northwest in 2020, as the area has a ton of talent (as evidenced by Justin Wilcox, Peter Sirmon, and Steve Greatwood all hailing from the area).

Damien Moore, Bishop Amat, RB 5’10”, 195 lbs Committed: June 30th, 2019 Official Visit: June 21st-23rd 3-star RB (5.5), 91st ranked player in CA Main Recruiter: Nick Edwards Moore's in the mold of CJ Anderson, bigger back with great lower body strength and great vision. Probably had the biggest jump of any recruit on film after getting back from a knee injury. Biggest piece of a Bishop Amat team that made the Open Division playoff. He'll be reunited with former HS teammate Aaron Maldonado.

Tommy Christakos, Chaparral HS, WR/K 6’4”, 215 lbs. Committed: June 2nd, 2019 Official Visit: May 31st-June 2nd, 2019 3-star (5.6) WR, 16th ranked player in AZ 2019 Stats: 43 receptions for 816 yards, 9 TDs Main Recruiters: Charlie Ragle and Burl Toler Wide receiver and kicker doesn't always go together, but Christakos has a massive leg and some big hands for the wide receiver position, which makes him a difficult cover for smaller corners to deal with. Has a chance to win the kicking job right off the bat at Cal, as Greg Thomas leaves after this year.

Zach Johnson, Hart HS QB 6’1”, 190 lbs Committed: June 3rd, 2019 Official Visit: December 6th-8th, 2019 3-star QB (5.5), 95th ranked player in CA 2019 Stats: 2788 yards (59.6% completion, 7.5 yards per attempt), 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions Main Recruiter: Beau Baldwin Johnson got his first FBS offer from Cal and quickly jumped on it. The Hart HS QB (home of Joe Kapp and Kyle Boller among other former Cal QBs) officially visited for the penultimate visit weekend. "It's awesome," Johnson said, "it's been such a good time for me getting to know the coaches better and getting to know Cal better and to go through all this I feel very fortunate, and I feel very happy that I got the opportunity to continue my football career at such an amazing place like Cal. It's been such a great process and I'm really excited with the way it turned out.” Johnson put on 25-30 lbs between his junior and senior years, which made him into a stronger thrower, which got the Bears to offer.

Isaiah Young, Centennial HS, NB 5’10” 175 lbs. Committed: April 21st, 2019 Official Visit: September 27th-29th, 2019 3-star (5.6) 80th ranked CB, 59th ranked player in CA 2019 Stats: 44 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 INT (returned for TD) Main Recruiter: Gerald Alexander The heir apparent to Traveon Beck at the nickel spot, Young was the second player to commit in the 2020 class, and he's got speed and lateral quickness to burn. Cam Bynum has worked with Young, who played at the same HS, Corona Centennial. He may end up taking the redshirt year to learn, but it'd be unsurprising to see Young on the field right from the get-go.

Trey Paster, Buhach Colony HS, S 6’3”, 200 lbs Committed: July 14th, 2019 Official Visit: December 13th-15th, 2019 3-star (5.6) ATH, 66th ranked player in CA 2019 Stats: 33 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FF, 1 FR; 33 receptions for 305 yards, 4 TDs; 9 rushes for 163 yards and 4 TDs Main Recruiter: Gerald Alexander The heart of the 2020 class, one of the vocal leaders of the group and a key early enrollee for the Bears. Paster should plug in at a safety spot, where the Bears need the depth, and with a good spring ball, he could be in contention to play right off the bat. Paster's been all about the Bears for a while, calling Cal his dream school. "The opportunity that Cal gives me, not only playing football with the great coaches they have," Paster said, "that opportunity was already big itself, but the life after football. The Life after Football program, the business program, I want to study business, I talked to a business professor, what you have, opportunity-wise, with academics was what really attracted me. It was the full package, and I was like, ‘this is everything I’m looking for.’"

Outstanding person and leader who brings size and athleticism to the defensive backfield! 👏#CalGang20 | #NSD20

Jeremiah Hunter, Central HS, WR 6’2” 180 lbs Committed: May 11th, 2019 Official Visit: N/A 4-Star (5.8) WR, 51st ranked WR, 28th ranked player in CA 2019 Stats: 79 receptions, 1194 yards, 16 TDs Main Recruiter: Burl Toler It's difficult to put into words how much of an impact Hunter's signing has, but the future Cal wideout is good to excellent in every single area of the game. He runs crisp routes, he runs well after the catch, he can run past guys, he can outrun angles, just a special kind of athlete for the Bears.

More than 50 touchdowns and a state title in HS. Excited for his playmaking abilities at WR! 🥇#CalGang20 | #NSD20

Ethan Saunders, Orange Vista HS, DL 6’3”, 275 lbs. Committed: August 3rd, 2019 Official Visit: December 13th-15th, 2019 3-star (5.5) DE, 88th ranked player in CA Main Recruiter: Andrew Browning A big defensive end who played for two former Bears in the Zomalt brothers at Orange Vista, mobile at his size, brings depth to the defensive line position, a group that hasn't had a lot of depth over the past few years.

Everett Johnson, Turlock HS, OL 6’8”, 290 lbs. Committed: February 5th, 2018 Official Visit: December 13th-15th, 2019 3-star (5.7) OT, 60th ranked tackle, 51st ranked player in CA Main Recruiter: Steve Greatwood Johnson was one of the first offers of the 2020 class and he committed on the spot. That's not something you see often, and the massive tackle prospect from Turlock has been locked in since then, and has talked to the guys he'll be learning from when he steps on campus next month. "I got to meet Saffell a little bit, the weekend of the Opening," Johnson said, "I went down to see some recruits that were there and I got to talk to Safell for a minute. Curhan, that's one of my favorite guys, he was working the camp I went to when I was a sophomore, and he was working it again this year. To get a lot of tips with him, to work, that was awesome. I look up to him as an offensive lineman, when I go to games I look at him specifically, 'alright, this dude is gonna be a four year starter, what do I have to do to be like him.'"

Ender Aguilar, Servite HS, OL 6’5”, 255 lbs. Committed: June 20th, 2019 Official Visit: June 14th-16th 3-star (5.5) DE, 93rd ranked player in CA Main Recruiter: Steve Greatwood Aguilar impressed in week one of playing tackle that Greatwood offered him. He's an athlete who will need to add size, but the frame and tenacity are there for Aguilar to develop. He's felt locked in with Cal since he committed in June. "I'm really looking forward to it, but in my heart, I've felt like I was committed to Cal," Aguilar noted, "it doesn't change anything, I've felt it was official. I'm still looking forward to it, I love Cal and the atmosphere, the players, the coaches, the school."