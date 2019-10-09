This is one of the more unique situations this Cal team has had to deal with over the last two years. They've had games moved because of the air quality. They've had to use a separate locker room due to construction over the summer. They've dealt with injuries galore, but today presented a different kind of challenge.

Due to the threat of high winds, power provider PG&E decided to shut down certain swaths of the power grid in Northern California. Because of that, UC Berkeley cancelled classes, leading to Cal moving their practice to around noon.

"We found out yesterday about the situation with the power being out," Justin Wilcox said, "so we were able to make some plans to get a workout in on Maxwell, then come in here and get our practice, so everything was really fine for us and not really an issue at all."

It allowed the Bears to get done with their normal late practice by 1 PM, sending guys home a little earlier than usual. As this week's been a week for development, Justin Wilcox and Tim DeRuyter touched on who has been developing the most over the three day period.

"I think you see flashes from some of the guys who have played," Wilcox said, "Brett Johnson's a guy who has gotten a lot of reps, Braxten Croteau, Makai Polk on offense. Then you see some of the guys who haven't played. On the OL, Ben Coleman, he's showing up, Collin Moore, all those tight ends, Spencer (Brasch) getting reps at quarterback. There's a bunch of guys that you're noticing, which is a good thing."

"Matt Horowitz continues to impress," DeRuyter added, "he has really worked on his body and is understanding things, giving us some stuff on special teams and showing up on development. I think Craig (Woodson) is showing up too, he's a guy that flashed during camp and he's gonna be a really good player, you get out here in development time and he really shows up."

DeRuyter also noted that they'd probably prefer Woodson to redshirt (he's right at the four game threshold at midseason), but they'd have no problem using him if the situation calls for it.

Right now the focus on getting guys back healthy. Wilcox noted Monday that the likes of TE Gavin Reinwald, RB Marcel Dancy, and WR Kekoa Crawford should be back for the Oregon State game, while they were hopeful for the return of Mike Saffell and Valentino Daltoso. Quarterback Devon Modster (who was not in the developmental group, but doing a separate workout with the high rep group), added to that on Saffell, whose loss in Saturday's game made the path to victory a little more complex for the Bears.

"I think Mike, he should be back soon," Modster said, "it's tough because he's making a lot of the calls, it's just practice reps (that are needed)."

Right now the Bears will have a bit of a break, as coaches head on the road to recruit during the bye while players will have an opportunity to rest this weekend in preparation for Oregon State.