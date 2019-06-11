News More News
Cal Football Countdown: 81 Days, A Look at Roster Movement

Further Reading: Cal Scholarship Chart

The Cal roster has had some changes since the end of the 2018 season, let's go through all of the changes with scholarship players as we continue to countdown toward the 2019 season.

Departures

Graduation

RB Patrick Laird

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

WR Moe Ways

NG Chris Palmer

DL Rusty Becker

WR Vic Wharton

TE Jake Ashton

FB Malik McMorris

DB Chibuzo Nwokocha

QB Chase Forrest

WR Matt Rockett

OLB Alex Funches

TE Justin Norbeck

TE Ian Bunting

LS Alonso Vera

OL Addison Ooms

OL Pat Mekari

OL Kam Bennett

OL Semisi Uluave

TE Kyle Wells

Transfer

RB Biaggio Ali-Walsh (to UNLV)

QB Ross Bowers (to Northern Illinois)

WR Kanawai Noa (to Nebraska)

ILB Evan Rambo (to Texas Tech)

OLB Malik Psalms

RB Derrick Clark

Left the Program

RB Johnny Adams

OL Ryan Gibson (Graduated)

Early Arrivals

FBS Transfer

S Isaiah Humphries

QB Devon Modster

JuCo Transfer

ILB Kuony Deng

RB Deshawn Collins

High School Early Enrollees

OLB Orin Patu

DL Braxten Croteau

WR Makai Polk

Put on Scholarship in Spring

PK Greg Thomas

Soon to Be Arriving

JuCo/FBS Transfers

WR Trevon Clark

WR Kekoa Crawford

Incoming Freshmen

DL BRETT JOHNSON

NG Ben Coleman

ILB Ryan Puskas

ILB Blake Antzoulatos

QB Spencer Brasch

RB DeCarlos Brooks

S Miles Williams

S Craig Woodson

CB Jaylen Martin

OLB Curley Young

ILB Kyle Smith

OLB Myles Jernigan

OL Braden Rohme

OL Brian Driscoll

OL McKade Mettauer

TE Elijah Mojarro

Net Changes in Scholarship Personnel

QB: 0 (Lost 2, gained 2)

RB: -2 (Lost 4, gained 2)

WR: -1 (lost 4, gained 3)

TE/FB: -5 (lost 6, gained 1)

OL: -1 (lost 4, gained 3)

DL: 0 (lost 2, gained 2)

OLB: +1 (lost 2, gained 3)

ILB: +2 (lost 2, gained 4)

DB: +2 (lost 2, gained 4)

Special Teams: 0 (lost 1, added 1)

Due to the losses, Cal's at a deficit of four scholarship players from a year ago, though a handful of those scholarships were earned by walk-ons (7 of the graduated seniors were walk-ons previously). A handful of walk-ons will likely earn scholarships closer to the season.

