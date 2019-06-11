Cal Football Countdown: 81 Days, A Look at Roster Movement
Further Reading: Cal Scholarship Chart
The Cal roster has had some changes since the end of the 2018 season, let's go through all of the changes with scholarship players as we continue to countdown toward the 2019 season.
Departures
Graduation
RB Patrick Laird
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
WR Moe Ways
NG Chris Palmer
DL Rusty Becker
WR Vic Wharton
TE Jake Ashton
FB Malik McMorris
DB Chibuzo Nwokocha
QB Chase Forrest
WR Matt Rockett
OLB Alex Funches
TE Justin Norbeck
TE Ian Bunting
LS Alonso Vera
OL Addison Ooms
OL Pat Mekari
OL Kam Bennett
OL Semisi Uluave
TE Kyle Wells
Transfer
RB Biaggio Ali-Walsh (to UNLV)
QB Ross Bowers (to Northern Illinois)
WR Kanawai Noa (to Nebraska)
ILB Evan Rambo (to Texas Tech)
OLB Malik Psalms
RB Derrick Clark
Left the Program
RB Johnny Adams
OL Ryan Gibson (Graduated)
Early Arrivals
FBS Transfer
S Isaiah Humphries
QB Devon Modster
JuCo Transfer
ILB Kuony Deng
RB Deshawn Collins
High School Early Enrollees
OLB Orin Patu
DL Braxten Croteau
WR Makai Polk
Put on Scholarship in Spring
PK Greg Thomas
Soon to Be Arriving
JuCo/FBS Transfers
WR Trevon Clark
WR Kekoa Crawford
Incoming Freshmen
DL BRETT JOHNSON
NG Ben Coleman
ILB Ryan Puskas
ILB Blake Antzoulatos
QB Spencer Brasch
RB DeCarlos Brooks
S Miles Williams
S Craig Woodson
CB Jaylen Martin
OLB Curley Young
ILB Kyle Smith
OLB Myles Jernigan
OL Braden Rohme
OL Brian Driscoll
OL McKade Mettauer
TE Elijah Mojarro
Net Changes in Scholarship Personnel
QB: 0 (Lost 2, gained 2)
RB: -2 (Lost 4, gained 2)
WR: -1 (lost 4, gained 3)
TE/FB: -5 (lost 6, gained 1)
OL: -1 (lost 4, gained 3)
DL: 0 (lost 2, gained 2)
OLB: +1 (lost 2, gained 3)
ILB: +2 (lost 2, gained 4)
DB: +2 (lost 2, gained 4)
Special Teams: 0 (lost 1, added 1)
Due to the losses, Cal's at a deficit of four scholarship players from a year ago, though a handful of those scholarships were earned by walk-ons (7 of the graduated seniors were walk-ons previously). A handful of walk-ons will likely earn scholarships closer to the season.