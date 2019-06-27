Today, we have for you an updated look at our Receipt Guys, which is mostly just for bragging rights around Cal Twitter. For those of you who are unfamiliar, the rules are as follows:

Liking a player is not the same thing as having receipts on him. Receipts implies a level of confidence in their success, like a lottery ticket you’re waiting on. You’re calling your shot early.

You can have receipts on a guy only early into his career. This is not the same as picking breakout players (e.g. someone being given playing time for the first time) for a given season.

You cannot have a receipt for every player in a class, nor should you. That is unreasonable, and smacks of Stephen A. Smith level take-making.

Receipts for obvious studs – Demetris Robertson, for example – are worth less. Having receipts is meant to speak to your discerning eye for talent, and when the talent is so clearly transcendent, your bragging rights are worth much less.

(Note: Bold for starters, italics for those who played plenty)

Nam:

Most of the players on this list have graduated or have expired their eligibility, but here it is in full anyway:

2014: John Porchivina, Quentin Tartabull, Devante Downs, Tre Watson, Aisea Tongilava

2015: Billy McCrary, Brandon Singleton, Malik Psalms, Ryan Gibson, Lonny Powell, Kanawai Noa

2016: Zion Echols, Cameron Goode

2017: Taariq Johnson

2018: Johnny Adams, Evan Tattersall, McCallan Castles

2019: Blake Antzoulatos, BRETT JOHNSON, McKade Mettauer

Updates:

John Porchivina: left football

Quentin Tartabull: injured most of his early career but rebounded to play a good amount of snaps the last two years

Devante Downs: really proud that this one stuck. Fighting for playing time and special teams work on the Vikings.

Billy McCrary: second leading rusher last year for Abilene Christian with 741 yards, plus 191 receiving. Feel somewhat vindicated here.

Brandon Singleton: injured and passed up on depth chart, never quite became the faster Kenny Lawler I thought he could become

Malik Psalms: grad transferred, saw some playing time as a situational sub

Ryan Gibson: injury retirement earlier this year, saw some playing time and started a few games

Lonny Powell: transferred to American River College where he played linebacker (which many, including myself, thought was the better fit for him), haven't been able to find anything about him since.

Kanawai Noa: grad transfer to Nebraska

Zion Echols: transferred to Mt. San Antonio after Wilcox came in; 3rd leading receiver in their 6 game season with 307 yards, now at Fresno State. Could still get partial credit here!

Cam Goode: still considered the most talented player on the defense despite only partial availability most of the last two years.

Taariq Johnson: unknown, rumored to be coming back to Cal though

Johnny Adams: no longer playing football

Evan Tattersall: backup at ILB, biding time

McCallan Castles: we've written about this guy enough, right?

Which leaves the freshmen, who are all TBD. JOHNSON! has the best chance of playing immediately, though.

Sure seems like I'm good at picking guys who depart the team or leave football, but for every one of those calls, there's at least a good contributor in there too! Again, these are just absolutely blind calls almost entirely made off of high school tape and before these players are even on a field yet. I'm gonna say that's not too bad of a track record. (Also, Atonio Mafi was a day one starter at UCLA, for whatever that's worth.)

Trace:

2016: Traveon Beck, Jake Curhan

2017: Mike Saffell, Kyle Harmon

2018: Nick Alftin, McCallan Castles, Jasper Friis

2019: Brayden Rohme, Makai Polk, BRETT JOHNSON!

(Note: it's still probably not fair to have Johnson on here, but he made my cut when he was still graded as a two-star on Rivals)

Let me say that much like the person in your office NCAA Tournament pool who picks teams by their colors or mascots, I picked a few of these guys for reasons other than football. I picked Jake Curhan mainly for the fact that we share a high school (and if he's coming out of there to a D1 school, he has to be pretty good). I picked Traveon Beck because of how happy he was in a video receiving his Cal offer. Mike Saffell was based on having a 15 minute conversation with him about pass blocking technique

Those worked, but I also had football reasons to those picks. Beck's closing speed in making tackles impressed me (still does). Curhan is a continent-sized lineman who moved well at 300+ lbs. And Saffell showed technique and nasty-streak in leading Edison through the playoffs as a senior.

Other Notes:

Harmon - Did not make it through his first fall camp at Cal, is now doing well at San Jose State

Alftin - Put him on the list thanks to springy athleticism and size, should see the field more this year at OLB, has some potential to bump in to DE

Castles - He's gonna play a lot this year, he's a starter come August 31st.

Friis - Still in the developmental stages of his career, put him on the list for the same reasons as Curhan.

Rohme - 6'6" 270 mobile lineman in a Steve Greatwood system? Sign me up.

Polk - Never came off the field at El Cerrito and averaged 30 yards per reception as a senior. Saw him play in a 7 on 7 tournament in June 2018, and saw a guy with a great catch radius who could run. Polk wasn't healthy all this spring, but he made some tough catches when healthy. He'll get some run this fall.

JOHNSON - Of the people on this list, he's the one I've been impressed with the most. His junior film started with a play where he practically suplexed a quarterback. From there, I was sold.