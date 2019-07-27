Cal inside linebacker Evan Weaver is a character, to say the least.

The senior from Spokane, Washington answered some questions at lunch during Pac-12 Media Day, as he talked about dropping 17 pounds since the end of 2018, who the best trash talkers are on this Cal team and had some thoughts on the young linebacker group, as we're only five weeks away from Cal kicking off against UC Davis

What have you seen from the young linebacker group to this point?

They’re starting to learn a lot from the guys who have been here. They’ve made huge improvements over the summer, our whole team is bigger, stronger, and faster, but you can tell by the young guys how much they’ve put into the offseason. Just being able to see it day in and day out, the little steps, because it’s not necessarily big growth, it’s little things every day that they do, like ‘oh, you just hit 315 on a power clean,’ it’s little things that a year or two ago, wouldn’t have been possible.

What do you think of Antzoulatos so far?

First time I met him on campus, he comes up to me and says ‘so I’m like you,’ and I’m like, ‘good to know, who are you? Are you a student here?’ I started talking to him a little bit, and I’ve actually hung out with him a few times on the weekend, he’s not afraid to tell you what he thinks, that’s for sure

What’s your reaction to the publicity you’re getting, with all the watchlists?

I love it, not gonna lie, I love sharing my story and I love talking to people. It’s just fun, it’s something fun to do. I mean, preseason awards are cool for your mom, but at the end of the day, it’s what you do after the season and what awards you get after the season. It’s like, ‘congratulations, you’re one of the top 50 linebackers in the nation, woo hoo,’ you’re not really gonna go anywhere being a top 50 linebacker. You’ll go somewhere winning an award, but that’s about it.

Who’s the best trashtalker on team?

Me or Tevin (Paul). Tevin will attack you and your game, and I’ll research your social media before games and find your girlfriend or something and just start talking about that kind of stuff.

(There was one game) where the refs came into the locker room at halftime, told us that we can’t trash talk anymore, so it turned into the most sarcastic compliments of all time. That might be worse than the trash talk.

On Torre Becton

He’s got a soft heart, he really does. He’s obviously a big tough guy, but just like anybody else, he’s got a nice side to him. It just takes a lot of layers of peeling to get to it.

What was the hardest workout Becton put you through?

We had to hold a pushup position for 43 minutes and my knuckles still haven’t recovered, that was in February. That wasn’t fun, and that obviously wasn’t the hardest physical one, that was mental. The hardest physical one was right after July break, because half the team took the whole week off (for fourth of July), so people were not in good shape.

What’s the difference conditioning-wise for this group?

We’re just finishing workouts now, and doing it not just half speed. We have these things called Bear Shuttles, it’s a 5-10-15 yard shuttle, 60 yard shuttle in the combine, and we have to do perfect reps of that, touch the line with your right foot, then left foot. Coach Becton texted me today to say they did ten perfect, with only two missed and we used to not be able to do four perfect. We’d get up to 10 and we’d be 1-9 (perfect to missed). Somebody wouldn’t touch the line, somebody wouldn’t finish, somebody wouldn’t turn the right way, so being in shape enough to where you can run full speed and think at the same is something we haven’t had.