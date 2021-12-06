Cal Football: Christopher Brooks Enters Transfer Portal

Cal will be deep in the transfer portal this offseason, and they'll continue the search for running backs as Christopher Brooks, formerly known as Christopher Brown Jr., has entered the portal. Brooks was one of 29 seniors honored Saturday night during the USC game and has a year of eligibility left thanks to the COVID year.

Brooks, originally a member of the class of 2018, came in and immediately backed up Patrick Laird during the 2018 season, taking over for Laird after he was injured in the Cheez-It Bowl. Brooks took over as the starter at running back in 2019, starting 18 of the Bears 29 games over that time period. For his career, Brooks rushed for 1734 yards on 382 carries with 14 rushing touchdowns, along with 50 receptions for 345 yards and 7 TDs.

Without Brooks, Cal will turn both toward the transfer portal and their young running backs. Damien Moore started the 2021 season strong, but injuries and a couple fumbles, along with Brooks and Marcel Dancy's strong play, had him playing a backup role. Chris Street and DeCarlos Brooks also saw backup carries, with Street scoring his first touchdown against Stanford and leading Cal in rushing against Washington State. Cal also has walk-on Ashton Stredick in the wings, a one-time 3000+ yard rusher as a senior in high school. The Bears only have three scholarship running backs on the roster, as both 2022 commits, Jaydn Ott and Kaleb Johnson decommitted during the year.