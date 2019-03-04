Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 22:40:43 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Cal Football: All the Interviews from Day Five of Cal Spring Practice
Trace Travers •
GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Head Coach Justin Wilcox
Senior Defensive End Zeandae Johnson
RS Freshman OL Matt Cindric ans Sophomore OL Will Craig
Junior RB Marcel Dancy
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}