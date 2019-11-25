Justin Wilcox was happy not to have to answer the 'who's the quarterback gonna be' question after Monday's practice.

"Well, that's nice," Wilcox deadpanned, "but I'm sure you'll have some other ones. (Chase Garbers) did a really nice job in the game, obviously he did a great job at the end with the scramble to put us ahead. A lot of guys made great plays in that game on both sides of the ball."

Garbers is not on the injury list this week, after returning from an issue that kept him out of the second half of the USC game. He'll play for the first time against UCLA on Saturday, as he didn't see a snap in the 37-7 loss to the Bruins a year ago.

The focus was still looking back at the Stanford game for Wilcox, as he was asked about a myriad of topics:

Wilcox on:

Pass Rush

"We had a few good rushes that we couldn't capitalize on, we had a few opportunities for sacks that we didn't finish, if we finish those sacks, we're probably looking at it differently."

Traveon Beck playing the deep middle of the field in certain situations

"Some man matchup things, getting some bigger bodies on some bigger receivers, Traveon's not the biggest guy"

Defensive lineman Aaron Maldonado's Performance

"He needs reps, he needs more and more reps, but he did some good things. The last couple weeks, he's showed up more. I thought he and Lone, on that last play, he, Lone, Weav, and then Cam Goode at the end, those were the guys that were involved, but Aaron was a big part of that along with Lone on that last fourth down."



Thinking about which Bowl Game They'll Head to

"What we're trying to do is to give ourselves the chance to play in the best bowl game possible. A bowl game is exciting for our program for many reasons, so we're thinking about that and the opportunity to play in a bowl game."

The field goal protection that struggled in the contest

"Field goal is not a real complicated play, we've got to execute the play better, from the protection to the kick."

On Joseph Ogunbanjo

"He has returned to the team, it is conditional, and Joe's has gotta keep following through with some things on and off the field."

Injury Report:

This week, there are seven names on Cal's 'Week to Week' injury report:

WR Kekoa Crawford

S Ashtyn Davis (who dressed for the Stanford game)

WR Jeremiah Hawkins

DB Branden Smith

OL Erick Nisich

ILB Evan Tattersall

OLB Ben Moos

More in the videos below