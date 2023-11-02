The Cal offense has been struggling to find an identity this season. Despite scoring more points compared to this stage in the season last year — 258 compared to 206 points through eight games — the Bears have been unable to create rhythm and gel as a unit on the offensive side of the ball.

That is, until Fernando Mendoza came about.

The young 6-foot-5 quarterback, who began the season as the third-string option, got his first start against Oregon State after the previous two starters, Sam Jackson V and Ben Finley, failed to provide a consistent spark for the Bears’ offense. Since then, through three games — against ranked opponents — Mendoza has 648 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Stepping into a new position of leadership, and being named a team captain last week for the first time in his young career, Mendoza credits his teammates for the Bears’ success.

“We’ve found our rhythm … Those two brutal turnovers that we had — that I caused — with the interception and the fumble, the two drives after that, we scored. And I believe that just speaks volumes about the leaders in our offense,” Mendoza said Wednesday, referring to turnovers in Cal’s game against USC. “I believe that it speaks volumes about our team and offense, how we were able to find a rhythm really quickly, so I look forward to helping that rhythm any way I can.”

When it comes down to Cal’s numbers in conference play, though, the numbers don’t actually look that different — just marginally better.