On Tuesday night, Cal women’s basketball survived a close battle with Houston by a final score of 80-79. Cal senior Kristine Anigwe carried the load with 37 points and 13 rebounds on 13-20 shooting from the field and 11-11 shooting from the foul line while senior Asha Thomas finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. Houston junior Jasmyne Harris finished with a team-high 17 points for the Cougars. Cal improves to 1-0 on the season while Houston falls to 0-1.

“Welcome to the college basketball season,” Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said with a chuckle after the game. “I need an ice bath, a hot tub, a glass of wine, but I appreciate you guys being here. Houston is a really good team. A team that won 20 games last year with 96 percent of its scoring returning and they all got better. So, we didn’t take the easy path to start our season and I’m really glad for that.

“I think we made things tougher on ourselves at times. Not everything went our way, but I loved the feel of the team the whole game and I don’t know how to describe that other than just good or bad, they were completely locked in and with me and I think Houston presents a big challenge and we did what we needed to do. I’m really proud of the whole team. Obviously, Kristine was a beast and showed why she’s one of the best if not in the conversation for the best player in the country, but I think the moments where someone like Jaelyn steps up and does the things that we need to win and the guards getting the ball where it needed to go shows I think why we’re a better team than we’ve been. So, excited for the journey, but happy to get this win.”

Houston took a 30-29 lead into the half and was feeling good about where they sat. They had a good crowd show up and that definitely helped them establish confidence early on. Unlike Cal, who really relied on Kristine Anigwe to deliver the goods, it was much more of a team effort from Houston, especially in the first half. Dorian Branch and Serithia Hawkins each had 6 points for the Cougars at the half while Anigwe already had 10 points for the Golden Bears. Cal struggled to find any sort of rhythm outside of Anigwe and that really helped Houston take the lead in that first half.

During the 3rd quarter, it was the Kristine Anigwe show. She scored 21 points and took complete control of the game. Houston simply did not have an answer for her no matter how many times she touched the ball. As a result, Cal took a 58-48 lead into the 4th quarter.

“I mean the weird thing is, that’s kinda what we expect her to do,” Gottlieb said of Anigwe’s 3rd quarter performance. “You sorta see exceptional things become ordinary, but I had said when we were scouting, Charmin just said it, the way they play, this is a game where she could have 40, but this is a team no longer that needs to then score 58. I thought we could have had 90. And we could have had we shot better. I think she did her job, she does it really well, but I think the ability to make plays in other areas were maybe the difference also in the game.”

While Anigwe carried the team to victory, she did get some help from some her teammates, namely Asha Thomas and Jaelyn Brown. Thomas did a really good job of finding Anigwe inside, finishing with 7 assists to go along with 10 points while Brown did a killer job on the boards, finishing with 8 rebounds to go along with 10 points of her own.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Brown said when asked if rebounding was a focus of hers coming into the game. “I try to use my athletic ability as much as possible just to whatever is needed on the court, so today was rebounding.” “Me and Asha, we’ve been playing for the past three years, so we know each other,” Anigwe said. “She knows how I play, and I know how she plays. In practice we go through transition drills and getting me the ball the best way possible, so I can be successful and so that our team can be successful. And so, I feel like the drills translated to the game and I’m proud of my team.”

One challenge for Gottlieb in this game was managing Anigwe’s minutes after she picked up her third foul in the first half. Given how much she was carrying the team, Cal couldn’t afford to have her on the bench for too long. Gottlieb trusted Anigwe to play with those fouls and in the end, it paid off. “CJ West is so good that it’s crazy to have a player like Kristine and then she has to sit for six minutes,” Gottlieb said. “It doesn’t worry you the way it would if you didn’t have someone like CJ and she comes in and goes four for five. And there’s going to be games where they play a ton together. Tonight wasn’t that night because of the nature of the game, so that’s one thing. We obviously really trust CJ.

“The second thing is Kristine and I have been through this now for three years of knowing when. I really trust her to play through fouls, she’s got really good body control, so most people would sit people with two. When she picked up her third she was like am I going to sit for the six minutes, I said yeah, I would be a little crazy to put you in now and she understands and then she came out in the third quarter and made up for that lost time. So, I think we have a good relationship in terms of managing that and obviously having CJ is such a weapon.”

Despite Anigwe’s sensational 3rd quarter, Cal still needed the entire 4th quarter to win the game. Lindsay Gottlieb picked up a technical foul that resulted in a five-point swing while Recee’ Caldwell committed the cardinal sin of fouling a 3-point shooter. Despite those hiccups, Cal still found a way to win the game after Houston was unable to hit a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired. It was a game that was closer than they would have liked, but to their credit they still found a way to pull out the win.

Up next for Cal is a road game at Penn State on Sunday. That game will tip off at 11:00 AM PST. It will be the first of two games on the road, the following one being at BYU on Tuesday, who Cal defeated last year in Berkeley.