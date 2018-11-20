On Tuesday, Cal men’s basketball fell to the Temple Owls by a final score of 76-59. Junior guard Quinton Rose led the charge for the Owls with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals while sophomore guard Darius McNeill was the top scorer for the Golden Bears with 12 points to go along with 2 steals. Temple improves to 5-1 overall while Cal falls to 1-3.

Andre Kelly was the first player to score in this game with a pretty jump hook, giving Cal a 2-0 lead early on. Cal’s lead wouldn’t last long as Temple went on a 9-0 run to go up 9-2 before Darius McNeill hit his first 3-pointer of the game. While Cal struggled to score early, Temple likewise struggled to score, keeping things at 9-5 before Temple senior guard Shizz Alston, Jr. ended the dry spell with a 3-pointer to give the Owls a 12-5 lead with 11:28 to go in the first half.

After around 6 minutes of not scoring, Cal finally woke up thanks to a 3-pointer from freshman Jacobi Gordon, who would go on to have 8 points on 3-5 shooting from the field and 2-3 shooting from 3-point range. Andre Kelly got things going a bit with a pretty spin move while Matt Bradley made a 3-pointer of his own. As a result of Cal’s late surge, they found themselves down 32-28 at the half, recovering nicely from a very slow start.

While Cal was very much in this game at the half, it was clear that they needed to clean things up in order to come out on top. Cal had 6 assists and 7 turnovers, not playing the brand of basketball Wyking Jones was looking for. On top of that, Cal was shooting 1-6 from the foul line, failing to capitalize on free scoring opportunities. To their credit, Cal made efforts in the first half to work it inside and get to the line, the problem was they weren’t executing properly, resulting in some difficult shots.

In the second half, Cal hung around early, trailing 41-35 with 15:50 to go after Paris Austin found Matt Bradley for a nice spot up 3-pointer off the drive and kick. Shortly after Bradley hit that three, Temple found another gear, going on a 9-2 run, leading 50-37 with 13:13 to go. The Owls were shooting 8-16 from 3-point range at that point, really making Cal pay for their poor defensive rotations on the perimeter.

To Cal’s credit, they didn’t give up. Paris Austin helped to spark a 7-0 run for Cal that got them back within 10 points with around 8 minutes to go, but Temple was able stop the bleeding and not allow Cal to make things more interesting. Quinton Rose was a major reason for Cal’s inability to get back in this game. He scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, doing a good job of giving his team the production that they needed. Shizz Alston, Jr. was also very instrumental to the Owls’ success as well. He finished with 15 points and 10 assists, doing a stellar job of setting up his teammates for open looks.

While Cal was unable to sustain the level of play they displayed in the final minutes of the first half, there were some bright spots that should give them encouragement. Andre Kelly, who finished with 10 points and 5 rebounds, played well and his teammates made a real effort to get him involved. Jacobi Gordon also had his best performance of his freshman season, knocking down some threes and giving his team another scoring threat from the perimeter. This Cal team has some nice young pieces to get excited about. It’s just a matter of them maturing and getting a better feel for the college game. As they do that, we should see them find more success, especially in the final minutes of competitive games.

Up next for Cal is a home game on Monday, November 26th against Santa Clara. That game will tipoff at 6:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.