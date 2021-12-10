Cal Faces Toughest Remaining Non-Conference Test Against Santa Clara

For Cal, they'll have to continue to defend the three point line against a team who ranks 35th in the country in 3 point percentage (38.3%), as well as ranking 12th in effective field goal percentage (46.1%).

Cal is coming off a strong defensive performance against a somewhat overmatched Idaho State squad, as the Bears defense and length held Idaho State to 28% shooting in a 26 point blowout. Cal also has a win over the two teams' sole common opponent in Fresno State.

Herb Sendek's squad from the South Bay has put together a strong early season, with double digit wins over Stanford and Nevada at home, and a neutral site win over TCU. They've cooled down a bit, with losses to other strong mid-major teams in Fresno State, UC Irvine, and Louisiana Tech, but the Broncos have a burgeoning star on their hands in Jalen Williams.

Cal has had success at home during the non-conference slate, with a 5-1 record in Haas Pavilion during the 2021-22 season so far. They'll face their toughest home test prior to the Pac-12 conference schedule starting Saturday in Santa Clara.

Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

When: 6 PM, Saturday December 11th, 2021

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: KGO 810

Injuries:

- Cal welcomed Marsalis Roberson into the lineup for the first time all year, as the true freshman played five minutes against Idaho State

- Kuany Kuany did not play in the Idaho State game, as the Bears don't have a timetable for his return. He did dress for the game.

Other Notes:

- Cal used a different lineup against Idaho State, starting Sam Alajiki for the first time, but the lineup of Joel Brown, Jordan Shepherd, Jalen Celestine, Grant Anticevich, and Andre Kelly has been Cal's most prevalent lineup throughout the season

- Anticevich had his third double-double of the season against Idaho State, having had back to back games reaching that threshold. Andre Kelly has four double-doubles on the season as well.

Santa Clara

Likely Starters

G PJ Pipes 6'2", 190 lbs Sr.

G Miguel Tomley 6'3", 195 lbs So.

G Jalen Williams 6'6", 195 lbs Jr.

F Keshawn Justice 6'7" 225 lbs Sr.

C Parker Braun 6'10" 215 lbs Jr.

Key Backups

G Carlos Stewart, 6'1", 185 lbs Fr.

G Giordan Williams, 6'4" 191 lbs Jr.

Notably, Santa Clara has been without starters Josip Vrankic and Jaden Bediako due to what the Broncos have termed 'non-COVID ailments.'

Williams, out of the same high school as Cal left tackle Brayden Rohme, has excelled in his junior year. He's averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 55.9% from the field and 38.7% from three. He's an athletic wing, the kind Cal has had trouble with in prior years, though the Bears have added length to combat these tupes of players.

Also of note are PJ Pipes, a fifth year grad transfer from Wisconsin-Green Bay, Parker Braun, a transfer from Missouri, and Keshawn Justice, a senior forward and 47.4% three point shooter on the season.

The Broncos play the opposite style from Cal, where they're fast on offense, slow on defense. They're top 50 in offensive possession length and near the bottom in defense possession length (340 out of 358). They play a strong interior defense, led by Williams, Justice and Braun, and they're one of the better teams in the country in both avoiding turnovers and fouls.

Keys to the Game

- Cal's length has to be a factor here, whether Kuany returns or not. Sam Alajiki and Jalen Celestine have been solid wing defenders, and they'll need to continue to grow in those roles against the best three point shooting outfit they'll face prior to conference play

- Cal's bigs have been productive, with both Andre Kelly and Lars Thiemann having double digit performances against Idaho State. Thiemann's development on offense is something to watch for, as the Bears need offense outside of Kelly, Grant Anticevich and Jordan Shepherd.

- Joel Brown played well in a bench role against Idaho State, serving as a defensive catalyst for the Bears, and he'll have to defend well against the experience of Pipes, who can score as well as he distributes for the Broncos.