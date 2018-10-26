Cal's trip to Washington last year was the only one where the Bears weren't in it from the start in a 38-7 loss in Seattle. Cal managed 92 total yards of offense, as Ross Bowers got sacked 7 times. The sole score for the Bears was a Darius Allensworth fumble return.

A year later, and there's a few differences for the Bears. They have a new QB, an offensive looking to be on an upswing, the home field, and a Washington team that hasn't played to the same level that they did in 2017. That said, Justin Wilcox's old boss, Chris Petersen still has a very good Washington team, one that won't make many mistakes.

The Basics

Washington is Averaging:

- 28.6 points per game

- 6.3 yards per play (9.0 per pass attempt, 4.4 per rush attempt)

-15.6 points per game allowed

- 4.6 yards per play allowed (5.5 per pass attempt, 3.8 per rush attempt)

They've had:

- 11 total turnovers (three fumbles, eight interceptions)

- 9 turnovers forced (six fumbles, three interceptions)

- 10 sacks

- 12 sacks allowed

- 49% of 3rd downs converted

- 42% of 3rd downs coverted against them

While Washington hasn't done as well at being explosive on either side of the ball, they've been very good at limiting opposing teams without making mistakes themselves. They tackle well, they probably have the best defensive backfield in the conference, with their PFF coverage grade being the 3rd best in the country (Cal is 9th), and two very talented linebackers in Ben Burr-Kirven and Tevis Bartlett.

Key Injuries:

LT Trey Adams, cleared to practice according to the Seattle Times, not likely to play this week

RB Myles Gaskin, probably back

The Players and Positions to Watch

QB Jake Browning - 65.3% completion, 1901 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs

Everything said on Browning from the Cal staff has been about his experience, with him being a difficult player to go against due to his steadiness.



"Preparing against him, he's just very efficient," Wilcox said, "He operates their offense really well, gets the ball to the right guys on time, makes good decisions. He's been doing it for a long time, he's seen a lot of different looks and he's a really good football player. He gets our attention."

DeRuyter joked that Browning had started 'about 800 games' now, which makes him difficult to confuse.

"He's got a good skillset as far as being accurate, but I think the key to his game is that he understands football," DeRuyter said. "He knows where to go with the ball, he's not fooled by coverages very often. He's athletic, so he can extend a play. He does a great job of converting 3rd downs, when it's 3rd and 15 and everyone's covered, he finds a way to go get it. He finds ways to win football games."

Browning's been pressured on about a third of his dropbacks, where he's completed only 46.8% of his passes in those situations, which makes it all the more necessary for the Bears to get pressure.

WR Aaron Fuller - 42 receptions, 652 yards and 3 TDs

Fuller made highlight reels with a one handed reception a week ago, and he's the highest graded offensive starter on PFF (82.6), and he's generally a steady piece that the Bears will have to limit.

"He's got great athleticism, he's a really good route runner," Wilcox said, "good speed, got great range, I think you saw the one last week, one-handed. He can go down the field, runs crossing route, can catch something quick or a tunnel and make a guy miss."

Running Backs

Myles Gaskin missed the first game of his career at UW last week, but UW had three players behind him running in Salvon Ahmed, Sean McGrew, and Kamari Pleasant.

"Really really talented, across the board" Wilcox said about the group. "Myles Gaskin's a phenomenal player, but you mentioned the other guys that have jumped in there, those guys are talented too."

"I'd say whoever's running their recruiting is doing a pretty good job," DeRuyter added, "They've got explosive players at plenty of positions. You've got Gaskin going down, then here comes Ahmed, I've known about the Bosco kid for a while, McGrew. Both those guys have really good speed, they get a little crease and they're gone."

Cal did well in stopping the run a week ago against Artavis Pierce, but this is a whole different animal, as the UW RBs can be somewhat interchangeable for the Huskies.

OL

While UW has missed LT Trey Adams, as a back injury will likely keep him out of the Cal game, it's still a big group that's allowed only 12 sacks, and running out the same starting lineups up front for 7 of 8 games

"They still look big and physical to me," DeRuyter said, "They're athletic guys, I remember going up there last year and thinking they've got some giants up here. They're an excellent front, they're very well coached. You try to do some things to get them out of position, and you don't see it very often."

TEs

In watching Washington's offense, their tight end usage sticks out. Drew Sample is chief among them, as the Huskies like to use 12 personnel.

"They're a lot of 12 personnel, a lot of two tight end sets, that's run game," Wilcox said, "that's play action pass, that's protection, those guys get out in their routes and catch the ball too. Being a 12 personnel team, they also use 11 personnel, but it allows them to open up gaps in the run game. They can max pro(tect) you or get five guys out in routes, it's very complimentary that way."

Defense

One area that Justin Wilcox was asked about this week was the Washington pass rush, and why it hadn't been as effective in the sack game. Wilcox disagreed with the assertion.

"They affect the quarterback, absolutely," Wilcox said. "Whatever the sack numbers are, you turn the video on, they're affecting the quarterback often."

Wilcox specified that they're mostly a base team in their pass rush, something they did well against the Bears a season ago.

"They rush them, cover them. They're a pretty big four man rush team," Wilcox said, "a little bit of three man, a little bit of five man rush, but they do it with four guys and they're really hard to block. Whether it's speed or it's power, they run some stunts in there too, then their cover guys do a great job, so it's a combination. Affecting the quarterback, it's a combination, D-line, linebackers, DBs, it's all of them."

DBs

PFF has Byron Murphy, Taylor Rapp, and Myles Bryant in their top 10 in overall grades. Murphy's allowed only 16 of 34 targets to be completed against him, breaking up 12 passes. Rapp has allowed only 5.8 yards per reception when targeted, while also picking up a team leading four sacks from the safety spot. Bryant hasn't been as good in pass coverage, but he's a solid tackler and pass rusher in space.