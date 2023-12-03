Cal earned its first bowl invite since 2019 and learned Sunday it will be heading to Shreveport, Louisiana, to take on Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 16.

Cal has a chance to have a winning season for the first time since that 2019 season.

The Bears have put together a 6-6 record, winning their last three games to achieve bowl eligibility. Beating Washington State, Stanford and UCLA has given the program a chance to build some real momentum heading into the offseason.

There was a lot of speculation ahead of Selection Sunday, as the LA Bowl has the second-to-last priority in choosing its Pac-12 team among the conference’s bowl tie-ins, while the Independence Bowl picks last.

Though UCLA has a better overall record than Cal, both are 4-5 in conference play this season and the Bears had a decisive 33-7 win against the Bruins in the last week of the regular season. But UCLA will head to the LA Bowl instead, to face Boise State.

The Bears will be heading to Shreveport without several key contributors, both in terms of staff and on the field. Cal’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jake Spavital announced Thursday that he was making the move to Waco, Texas to serve as Baylor’s new play-caller and quarterbacks coach. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Mike Bloesch will step in as the team’s new offensive coordinator for the Bears, the program announced Saturday.

Cal will also presumably be without tight ends coach Tim Plough, who was announced as the new head coach at UC Davis Friday.

Several players have also announced that they will be entering the transfer portal — most notably Bears’ leading tackler, linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who leads the team with 92 total tackles, and backup quarterback Ben Finley.

Quarterback Sam Jackson V will likely be the backup to starting starter Fernando Mendoza against the Red Raiders; Jackson started several games early in the season for the Bears, as did Finley, but both were benched in favor of Mendoza starting Week 6.

In his seven-year tenure as Cal head coach, Justin Wilcox has taken the team to a bowl game two other times. In his first year in 2018, the Bears faced TCU in the Cheez-It Bowl, losing to the Horned Frogs in 10-7 overtime defeat that included a game-winning field goal from TCU and nine combined interceptions between the two teams.

In 2019, Cal decisively beat Illinois 35-20, and former Cal quarterback Chase Garbers threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns. Now, the Bears will look to create a bowl game winning streak with a chance to beat Texas Tech in winning the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, finishing off the year with four consecutive victories and a 7-6 overall record.

The Bears’ total bowl record stands at 12-11-1, though Cal has only appeared in a total of three bowl games, not including this year’s, over the last decade.