Then Ian Bunting got to show why the Bears brought him in, making a big catch of 24 yards to set the Bears up right at the 5 yard line, where Marcel Dancy got his first ever touchdown run on a read option. Dancy had a great game in his first extended action, showing excellent footwork in breaking multiple tackles. With Patrick Laird being ineffective against the Idaho State defense (11 carries for 22 yards along with 3 receptions for 22 yards), Dancy finished with 11 carries for 80 yards and a score.

Problems that had plagued the Bears against North Carolina and BYU continued to follow in the early stages of this matchup, with three straight three and outs, matched by forcing three and outs and a pick to Ashtyn Davis.

The final score may look a bit closer than this game was, but it wasn't as if this game was in doubt for the Bears. Like any number of contests, it's a learning experience for the Bears, one with slow starts, early defensive highlights, then an eventual pouring out of offense. At the end of the day, it's a win going into a bye, as the Bears came away from their game against Idaho State with a 45-23 win.

With another 3 and out, the Bears started a drive in earnest, from their own 36 yard line. With Jeremiah Hawkins stepping up with Kanawai Noa out on the afternoon, the Bears got a wheel along the sideline from Garbers, another 3rd down conversion from Ian Bunting, then Garbers got out of the pocket on a 3rd and 6, found a wide open Jordan Duncan from 28 yards out for score number two.

A Mitch Gueller catch and run, a great play from the Idaho State wideout in tight coverage totaled 63 yards, Davis chasing him down, but the Bears held strong in holding the Bengals to a field goal.

Davis responded with a massive kick return TD, the Bears' first since Trevor Davis returned two against Washington State. Davis has been one of the Bears' most important players early on, and Wilcox and various players have called him as such.

Brandon McIlwain got the opportunity to see the field in the next drive, marching the Bears downfield with Marcel Dancy, doing damage with his feet, but Vic Wharton lost the ball on a tunnel screen, another turnover for Wharton after his fumble against BYU.

As they've responded to many of their turnovers, the Bears forced a three and out, got great field position at the ISU 42, and Garbers found Duncan again, wide open as he ran right by the zone coverage for his second score. Duncan led the Bears with 63 receiving yards on four receptions.

That led to the half, Cal taking a 28-3 lead, but ISU would be the next to score, as Ray Hudson jacked up on a deep ball thrown well by Garbers, bouncing right into the hands of Idaho State's Koby Lowe, who returned it down to the 26. Ty Flanigan found pay dirt five plays later, as a pass interference call on 4th down extended the drive. Luc Bequette came up with a block on the PAT.

The offense then stagnated, with a three and out, and the defense responded in kind with a forced three and out, as Aaron Maldonado got his first career sack in his first career action.

Garbers continued to take the reigns, as penalties propelled the Bears to a field goal to get over the 30 point mark for the first time on the year.

Next offensive drive for the Bears saw Dancy get 46 of his 80 yards in four plays, as Jake Ashton came in for some of his first action, catching his first pass for a touchdown, as Garbers moved out of the pocket and saw his tight end open. Ashton earned his scholarship over the summer, which made this touchdown that much sweeter.

Maldonado and Jordan Kunaszyk combined for a sack, as both finished with 1.5 sacks, and Nikko Remigio, in for Wharton at the punt return spot, electrified with a 46 yard punt return, which set Brandon McIlwain up for his first TD pass as a Bear, Jeremiah Hawkins with his first TD reception, and a win a formality. Two garbage time TDs for Idaho State against the Cal backups made the final score what it is.