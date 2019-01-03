GoldenBearReport.com

Cal defensive back Bryce Turner has been hospitalized following a medical emergency, as his family released a statement via the Cal Football twitter account.

"Bryce has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency near his family home in Southern California. We are grateful to those who have cared for Bryce and the doctors who continue to closely monitor him in the hospital. Please keep Bryce in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updated information as it becomes available and we learn more about his condition, but at this time, we ask that our family's privacy is respected so we can focus on Bryce's care."