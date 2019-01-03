GoldenBearReport.com

Cal Defensive Back Bryce Turner Hospitalized
Cal defensive back Bryce Turner has been hospitalized following a medical emergency, as his family released a statement via the Cal Football twitter account.
"Bryce has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency near his family home in Southern California. We are grateful to those who have cared for Bryce and the doctors who continue to closely monitor him in the hospital. Please keep Bryce in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updated information as it becomes available and we learn more about his condition, but at this time, we ask that our family's privacy is respected so we can focus on Bryce's care."
Statement from the family of Cal Football Student-Athlete Bryce Turner: pic.twitter.com/dzZ7Yc8FFP— Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 3, 2019
Turner, set to be a redshirt junior at Cal, has reportedly been hospitalized since New Years' Eve, per a tweet from Traveon Beck. Beck and Turner played together during their time at St. John Bosco.
Up here at the hospital with my guy Bryce. Please keep the prayers coming his way. Need them all.— Traveon Beck✨ (@HeyImTray) January 1, 2019
Turner came to Cal as a walk-on in 2017 off a year at Long Beach CC. He's played in one game during his time at Cal, recording his first career tackle in 2018 against Idaho State.
Statement from Cal Football Head Coach Justin Wilcox on Bryce Turner: pic.twitter.com/YkXfhlxcsM— Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 3, 2019