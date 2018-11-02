On Thursday night, Cal women’s basketball defeated Westmont in their exhibition game by the final score of 79-62. Kristine Anigwe led the way for the Golden Bears with 25 points and 6 rebounds on 12-18 shooting from the field while Kianna Smith finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

“Hi guys, thanks for being here. It was really fun to get started,” Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb told the media after the game. “I think we all always need exhibition games to get going. I certainly needed it to get my routine down. I wrote on my pants in the huddle and all that kind of stuff. For the team I think it was really fun. They’ve been working incredibly hard and it’s just a different feeling to put on that jersey and play at home.

“I loved our defensive effort in the second half, much better than the first half. I liked our ability to adjust, but we have a lot of things to get better at, but I feel good about who this team is and what we can become. And I think we saw some of that on display tonight and my standards for them are really high, so there’s a lot to also get better at. I thought Westmont did a nice job of coming in here and knocking down shots in the first half and we’ll watch the film and obviously show them where we can get better, but it was a fun first start.”

During the first half of the game, Westmont played Cal really tight, tying the game up 40-40 with under two minutes to go. In those final minutes of the first half, Cal closed the half on a 7-0 run, giving themselves a 7 point lead going into halftime. During the second half, Cal started to find their groove and really turned things up a notch on defense, allowing them to pull away in the second half.

“During halftime we all talked about our goals for the second half and obviously we gave up way too many three-point opportunities,” Kianna Smith said. “We knew that going into the second half, so it was just a matter of different mentality and locking in and I feel like we did that.”

This was the first time freshman McKenzie Forbes and graduate transfer Receé Caldwell put on a Golden Bears uniform in a game and while their production was rather modest, their impact could still be felt by their teammates. Caldwell finished with 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists while Forbes finished with 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist.

“I think overall they just bring a lot of energy,” Kristine Anigwe said. “I think that last year we had a lot of energy, but now we have experience and they bring a lot of experience. Receé and Kenzie has adapted to our team well, so I feel like having those two just brings a lot of fun energy and as you can see transition, assists, everything.”

“I feel like with Receé being a vet, I trust her a lot,” Kianna Smith added. “ I’ve learned from her just playing with her this time and I feel like they bring a lot of other scoring options. So, honestly I think it’s good to have five different people who can score on the court at all times.”

With the new pieces being added to the mix, Cal needed this exhibition game to establish a flow and figure out how everyone will be used. While it is always challenging to incorporate new pieces into the fold, Lindsay Gottlieb is excited about the versatility that Caldwell and Forbes bring to the team.

“I actually think where we’ve really improved, not just from last year, but over the course of a couple years, is I mean I keep saying to them let’s just make the right basketball play,” Gottlieb said. “And I think that we have more pieces that can do a lot of different things. Score yes, but also make the right pass, dribble with both hands, use a ball screen. I know that sounds kind of simple, but it makes a big difference.

“Kenzie and Receé both epitomize that. Kenzie is sort of jack-of- all-trades. I posted her up one time, she can make a pass, she can hit a shot, and Receé as well can lead the team like a point guard, but if we need a shot I can run her off screens as well. So, it helps the flow of the offense that we can be more rhythmic with different people who can do different things.”

For Cal, this game went just as planned. They won the game going away and were able to identify some things to work on before the regular season begins. Up next for Cal is their regular season opener at home on Tuesday night against Houston at 7:00 PM PST.

Notes:

Both Mi’Cole Cayton (knee) and Sara Anastasieska (back) did not dress for the exhibition as they continue to recover from injury. Gottlieb said she felt Cayton was closer to a return than Anastasieska, stating that Cayton is practicing in a “limited sense” and they’re hoping to have her back “sooner than later.”

Chen Yue will make the trip to China with Cal men’s basketball to serve as an ambassador for the university. Gottlieb felt it was an opportunity that was too good to pass up both for Chen and for the program as a whole. She said she’s always interested in doing what’s best for her players both on and off the court.